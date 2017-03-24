Chartiers Valley star athlete to face trial for rape
A two-sport star at Chartiers Valley High School will stand trial on a charge he raped a 17-year-old girl this month.
Ross Wilkerson, 18, was the leading scorer for the high school's basketball team when he was arrested March 7.
“What happened that night is very different than ... the version of events that she gave police and she even admitted there, some really important things were not true,” Wilkerson's attorney Michael Santicola told Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI-TV.
The only witness to testify was the victim, who described in graphic detail what allegedly happened to her March 1.
Scott Township police say Wilkerson messaged the girl on Snapchat in late February and told her to come to a pool house behind his home. Police say when the girl arrived, Wilkerson forced her to have sex. Wilkerson's attorney denied the allegations.
“Her credibility is shot because we counted at least 10 to 15 different answers she gave (in court that) are completely inconsistent with what she said before,” Santicola said.