Former South Fayette fire official pleads guilty to stealing more than 100K from volunteer company

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former treasurer of a South Fayette volunteer fire department pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he stole more than $100,000 from the organization.

Frank DeThomas, 61, of South Fayette, pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and misapplication of entrusted funds, the Allegheny County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.

A June 19 sentencing date was set.

Police said DeThomas had been treasurer of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Co. in South Fayette from 2010 until he was voted out in December 2015.

During the training of his replacement, department officials noticed multiple large checks on the books written to Sarris Candies, but when he got the canceled checks from the bank he noticed some were written to DeThomas, police said.

Further investigation showed other checks, totaling $100,464, going to DeThomas, but written as going to legitimate vendors in the bookkeeping system he maintained, according to the criminal complaint.

DeThomas, who was a South Fayette constable for 25 years, remains free on a non-monetary bond pending sentencing.