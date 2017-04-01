Oyler: Donated maps offer more regional insight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two months ago, my column discussed the first of four historic maps of Pennsylvania that Dana Spriggs recently donated to the Bridgeville Area Historical Society, and promised to discuss the others in future columns.

The second map, titled “Pennsylvania, entworfen von D. F. Sotzman” with a subtitle “Hamburg bey Carl Ernst Bohn, 1797.”

Daniel Friederich Sotzmann was a prominent German mapmaker in the late 1800s; Herr Bohn ran a publishing firm in Hamburg. This map was one of their best-known products.

By 1797, Pennsylvania's boundary disputes had all been resolved; the map shows the boundaries as they exist today, including “the Erie Triangle,” the portion of New York containing Presque Isle that our state acquired in return for renouncing claims to northeastern Ohio.

In this part of the state the counties have been organized. The border between Greene (“Green” on the map) and Washington counties is an east-west line, close to the irregular border that exists today. “Alleghany” County includes all the land north of the Ohio River and west of the Allegheny — all the way to Lake Erie.

In this area, both Neville mansions — Bower Hill and Woodville — are shown, although Bower Hill had been destroyed in the Whiskey Rebellion a few years before the map's publication. Also shown is a house on Thoms Run with the name “Craig.” Isaac Craig owned property in this area and eventually married John Neville's daughter Amelia. In 1802 he became Burgess (mayor) of Pittsburgh.

The Black Horse Trail is shown, crossing Chartiers Creek twice at Bridgeville and again at Woodville, before heading through Green Tree to Pittsburgh's West End. A grist mill is shown on Robinson's Run with the name “Nobles” — we can assume Colonel Noble's complex there had been established.

However, there is no indication of Noble's Trace leading east to McKeesport, through Bridgeville; apparently it was laid out later.

At this time St. Clair Township occupied the area bounded by the Monongahela and Ohio Rivers, Chartiers Creek, Washington County, and Streets Run.

As happens frequently, this map introduces another puzzle. The name “Fowler” is prominently shown, roughly where Upper St. Clair High School is located. We have been unable to find any mention of a family by that name so far. Perhaps one of you can help solve this mystery for us.

All maps are interesting; old maps are fascinating. The 1797 Sotzman map of Pennsylvania is a classic. Our thanks to Dana for his thoughtfulness.

