Carnegie couple celebrates 51st anniversary

Happy 51st wedding anniversary to the Rev. and Mrs. R. George (Effie Mae) Snyder of Carnegie, who celebrated March 24.

• Ryleigh Ann Shimatzki turned 5 on April 4. She is the daughter of John and Tara Shimatzki and has an older brother Caiden. She is the grandaughter of Frank & Ann (Raco) Shimatzki of Carnegie.

• Raymond Moretti of Carnegie celebrated his 91st birthday April 2. Ray and his late wife Mary are the parents of Marino, Michael (Deb), Edward (Deb), Lisa, and Thomas and have two grandchildren, Meghan Allison and Matthew Moretti.

• Happy birthday to Joan (Walsh) Loniero of Cubbage Hill, who celebrated her birthday April 1. Joan and her husband of 59 years, Eugene, are parents of six children, John (Barb), Jim (Amanda), Anita (Jim), Lisa, Maria (Brad) and Marc. They also have seven grandchildren, Lia, Nick, Adam, Drew, Emma, Grant and Max.

• Kathy McCartney of Rosslyn Heights celebrated a special year on April 1 with a celebratory dinner with husband Ron, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Matthew and grandson Mason. Kathy has been a cafeteria worker at Carnegie Elementary School cafeteria for many years.

• Bill Weil of Carnegie celebrated his birthday April 2. Bill is the loving husband of Julie (Popivchak) and dad to Palmer, Raylan and Colson.

• Happy birthday to Maria Tilford Cukrzynski, who celebrated April 2 with her husband, Steven, and daughters, Mariah, Jenna and Ava.

• Happy 18th birthday to Collin Fox, who celebrated April 1. He is the son of Tracey and Shannon Fox and has a sister, Abby. Collin is a senior at Carlynton High School.

• Birthday wishes to former Carnegie police Chief Jeffrey Harbin, who now lives in North Carolina and celebrated April 3 with his wife, LouAnn, family and friends.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Cynthia Dougherty of Cubbage Hill, who celebrated April 3 with her husband, Chad, and four-legged kids, Devo, Auggie, Abby, Sammy and Roxie. Chad will celebrate his birthday April 30.

• Carole (Woods) Lynch celebrated her birthday April 4. She is the wife of Harry, and they have three children, Candace (Gerry) Lieder, Courtney (Robert) Crawford and Curt (Kelli). Carole and Harry also have seven grandchildren, Gavin, Garrett, Corinne, Camryn, Cole, Caleigh and Charlize. Carole and Harry just returned from a vacation to Hawaii with family.