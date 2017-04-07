South Fayette student uses 3-D printer for stormwater design

Two months ago, South Fayette High School junior Joaldy Landaverde didn't know the first thing about working a 3-D printer.

But after taking the Student Powered Solutions science elective, that's no longer the case. Landaverde, along with three other students in his group, presented a 3-D model of a sewer cap prototype to executives and employees at the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. The company provides wastewater treatment to 83 communities within the county.

“Its very different than any other class I've had,” Landaverde said. “I don't have to sit at my desk and take notes, but I can just get out of the classroom and work.”

And get out of the class he did. One day last month, Landaverde, along with the rest of his class, filled a school bus and headed to Alcosan headquarters in Pittsburgh.

The Student Powered Solutions class is a program run by The Consortium for Public Education, a nonprofit organization that partners with more than 40 school districts across Western Pennsylvania. The class aims to partner high school students with local businesses to collaborate, problem solve and get out of the classroom.

Beginning in January, Alcosan presented the class of 15 with this challenge; develop ideas for possible projects regarding green solutions to stormwater runoff at South Fayette High School.

Divided into four groups, the students researched ideas and provided information like costs, measurements, advantages and even disadvantages to support their plan. Landaverde and his group took a new product idea back to Alcosan, creating sewer caps that attach to drain-waste-vent pipes. This product, Landaverde said, would prevent water from going down the tube and contaminating the sewer system.

“It was hard at first because we all had different ideas,” Landaverde said. “And once we had that concrete idea, it was then research upon research.”

Other groups presented roof gardens, rock rivers to divert and direct storm water and green alleys as possible solutions.

“One of our engineers remarked to me how pleased he was with the work of the students, and his eyes lit up as he praised the innovation that went into designing a prototype for preventing debris from entering entry points on rooftops,” Twila Simmons-Walker, manager of Alcosan's educational program, said in a statement.

Maureen Pedzwater was the former career coordinator at South Fayette High School and remembered bringing projects like these into the school. When she retired, she wanted to continue that type of work, so she joined the consortium and kickstarted this program, working with South Fayette students once again.

“What this does is give kids a chance to come consult, get out of the classroom, apply their academics to the real world to solve problems all while learning 21st-century skills,” said Pedzwater, the program's project manager.

Alcosan employees were impressed with Landeverde's prototype, she said, exemplifying that this program is a benefit to the businesses as well.

“What's amazing is that some of the people that work here day in and day out would have never thought of these things,” Pedzwater said. “But the kids have no preconceived notions and come in with a clean slate. It's a win-win. A win for the students and a win for the companies.”

The experience was new to exploratory science teacher, Tomasina Crapis, as well. As the facilitator of the course, Crapis had to step back and let the students take the reins, only monitoring them during the process and providing checkpoints to ensure they were progressing with the assignment.

“It was hard for me to let go and not direct them every step of the way,” Crapis said. “I have been impressed with them through this whole process. Their ideas, how they conducted the research, I just think they did a great job.”

