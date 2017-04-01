Some near South Fayette excited by prospect of UPMC hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A proposed UPMC hospital has some South Fayette area residents encouraged about the future of health care in the area.

Pending approval, the hospital complex will be built on 16 acres along Presto-Sygan Road, a mixed-use development known as the Newbury plan.

“It's a positive thing,” said Robert McPherson of Bridgeville. “Having that so close has the potential to save a lot of lives and give patients in our area the best medical attention.”

Within the past decade, McPherson's father received cancer treatments at UPMC Shadyside.

There are nearby UPMC community facilities that offer diagnostic and outpatient services in Bethel Park near South Hills Village mall and on Greentree Road in Green Tree.

St. Clair Hospital is about 5 miles from Newbury, and Canons­burg Hospital is about 11 miles away.

UPMC spokesman Paul Wood the South Fayette facility will have a combination of inpatient and outpatient services.

“UPMC is in the process of assessing market needs and awaiting the necessary township approvals to enable us to offer more convenient and comprehensive care to patients who prefer UPMC's world-class care closer to their South Hills area homes,” Wood previously told the Tribune-Review.

EQA Landmark Communities will serve as developer if the township commissioners pass the plan. The next meeting is scheduled for April 12.

Last year, plans for a proposed UPMC hospital in Pleasant Hills fell through after residents voiced disapproval.

UPMC at the time said the proposed hospital, to be called UPMC South, would improve access to care and decrease costs for patients who live in the area.

In 2014, UPMC opened the Children's South medical facility on Hickory Grade Road.

“The area is growing so much with all of the new business, restaurants and shopping centers,” Daniel Chetock said. “To have a state-of-the art hospital facility in our backyard just makes the area even better. I like the fast-growing nature of South Fayette. And, I'm sure this could help create even more jobs in the (health care) field and other needs.”

Neither McPherson nor Chetock have used UPMC facilities in the past, but said they are thankful for the opportunities this will provide for residents in need.

“Even though (South Fayette) is becoming more urbanized there are still nearby rural areas,” Chetock said. “I'm sure people in those areas will enjoy having this care closer than the city.”

Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed. Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.