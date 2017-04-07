Discussing the 'Great Castle Shannon Bank Robbery'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The March program for the Bridgeville Area Historical Society was a very entertaining talk by retired Keystone Oaks Middle School history teacher Edd Hale who spoke on “The Great Castle Shannon Bank Robbery.”

When I first heard the title, I thought it was more appropriate for a British comedy starring Alec Guinness or perhaps an Abbott and Costello film than for a presentation to an audience of history buffs.

Turns out, I wasn't far wrong. Although the event was tragic — four men eventually died — it was peppered with absurd incidents that did, indeed, as Hale commented, “smack of the Keystone Kops.”

His ability to communicate an interesting bit of local history in a humorous fashion appealed greatly to his audience.

The event occurred on May 14, 1917. The chief villain in the story is a Russian immigrant named Mikhail Titov who decided to rob the Castle Shannon First National Bank. He recruited three other Russian immigrants as henchmen, hired a chauffeur who owned a brand-new Maxwell and set out on his nefarious mission. En route to their destination, the gang stopped at a bar and imbibed enough alcohol to measurably impair themselves.

By mid-afternoon, one of Titov's accomplices, John Tush, was dead; another, Sam Barcons, was in custody, eventually headed for the electric chair; cashier Daniel McLean was dead; and mortally wounded teller Frank Erbe died the next day. Titov and his accomplice, Haraska Garason, had escaped with $7,000, never to be heard of again.

Despite its tragic episodes, the adventure is filled with scenes right out of a slap-stick comedy — Squire George Beltzhoover realizing his shotgun was empty as he tried to arrest the villains; Beltzhoover being struck in the face with a bag full of silver dollars when he accidentally ran into two of the robbers while he was running away; and 11 members of a volunteer posse piling into Laughlin Funeral Home's hearse in an attempt to catch the getaway car.

In retrospect, the combination of four inebriated, bumbling robbers encountering a community full of equally bumbling civilians armed with deer rifles and handguns did manage to produce a drama filled with comedic episodes.

Next month's program dealing with the Clemente Museum and the memorial to Roberto Clemente will be presented by Vince Mariotti.

It will occur at 7:30 p.m. April 25 in the Chartiers Room of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department on Commercial Street.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach him at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.