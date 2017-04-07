Carnegie group helps people with disabilities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PA Connecting Communities began in 2004 with the intention of improving the quality of life for individuals with a variety of disabilities.

Serving seven counties in Western Pennsylvania, it is based at 564 Washington Ave., Carnegie, but holds activities and events all across Allegheny County, particularly in the South Hills and North Hills.

They partner with other nonprofits, school districts and agencies to provide services and programs.

Services include day centers, home and community habilitation, pre-employment transition services, career development, rehabilitation, respite and behavioral consulting. New this year is occupational therapy services. It also advocates for education of participants and families concerning legislation, latest industrial trends and available resources.

Activities and programs range from shopping trips to cooking and fitness classes, holiday crafts, movies, mini golf, bowling, baseball games, and dinner theater.

The DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Green Tree recently was the site for Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day dances. A Gateway Clipper Dance cruise is coming up on June 7.

The Bridgeville Library is the site for drop-in board game playing, puzzles and socializing on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For details, call 412-621-6151 or visit paconnectingcommunities.org.

Other business news

• Fox's Pizza Den, 3181 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, is under new management.

• Acorx Pharmacy has opened at 520 E. Main St., Carnegie, and its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It operates with referrals from health care professionals and does not sell medications over the counter. Personnel pack medication supplies a week at a time for customers who have issues with keeping a regimen. Like a concierge service, the staff knows what is going on with each of their patients. Medicine can be delivered, along with sales of medical equipment such as wheelchairs or crutches. For details, call 412-857-2916.

New businesses

Compiled from recent state filings:

• Iron City Electric Services, 100 Villani Drive, Bridgeville (electrical installations)

• Resolutions Counseling & Behavioral Health Services LLC, 8705 Lindsay Lane, Bridgeville (counseling services)

• Eric Hamilton Towing & Road Services LLC, 474 Hickman St., Bridgeville (towing and recovery)

• Kellington Service Agency, 1100 Washington Ave., Carnegie (personal home aides)

• Teeney Trends, 20 Duncan Ave., Crafton (resale of gently worn clothing)

• Webb Works LLC, 137 E. Crafton Ave., Crafton (artist management & publicity)

• Custom Remodeling LLC, 2544 Winchester Drive, Green Tree (home remodeling and residential construction)

• Rodgers Technology LLC, 185 Oakville Drive, Green Tree (IT consulting)

• SC Perry, 11 Parkway Center, Green Tree (self-storage facility)

• TDDR LLC, 2101 Greentree Road, Green Tree (design services)

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.