Bridgeville woman celebrates 93rd birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy birthday wishes to Mildred Thielet who celebrated her 93rd birthday on April 6. Mildred has lived in Bridgeville all of her 93 years. She is Mom to Don (Deana) Thielet and Marianne (Brent) Miller. She also has 3 granddaughters, Rebecca (Ross) Godlove, Gina Thielet and Julia (Roe) Vanderford and one great-grandson Ronen Godlove with one on the way. Mildred enjoys spending time with family, attends Zion Lutheran Church regularly and continues to be a seamstress when call upon for family and friends.

• Happy 25th wedding anniversary to Pat and Dale Ambrose of Carnegie who celebrated on April 10. Their family includes children Tara (Mike), Sherry (Joe), Erik, Dawn (Jim) Wood and Cari (Ben) Stork. Grandchildren include Brad, Alex, David, Miley, Grace, Kenley and Jude. Family and friends wish you another happy 25 years.

• Dennis Holderbaum of Carnegie celebrated another year on April 10 with his wife, Carrie, and four sons, David, Zack, Brady and Bryan.

• Kay Downey-Clarke and Gerry Clarke of Collier will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary on April 13.

• Special birthday wishes are sent to Richard Wagner of Collier, who celebrated April 8 with his wife Dottie and family.

• Happy birthday to Mary (George) Fanzo of Cubbage Hill who celebrated on April 8. Mary is Mom to Jim, Kay, Joan and Gary and has 4 grandchildren.

• Happy 91st birthday to Virginia LeRoy of Scott who celebrated April 12. Virginia is mother of Debbie Bonuito of Wellsburg, W.Va. and Keith LeRoy of Scott; grandmother of Jason and Aaron LeRoy; and great-grandmother of Charlie Ross LeRoy.

• Santino Charles Valentine celebrates his sixth birthday on April 14. Santino is the son of Stephanie (Wolbert) and Tyler Valentine of Heidelberg and big brother to Ella, who celebrated her fourth birthday on March 22.

• Happy 9th birthday to Amelia Babish who celebrated April 15, and to her big brother Izaiah, who celebrates his 15th on April 21. They are the children of Jessica and George Babish of Carnegie and siblings of Elijah and Emilie.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Rich Lawrence who celebrates his 49th birthday on April 15. He is the husband of Maureen, and they have one daughter, Lindsey. Rich is the son of Shirley and Dennis Lawrence of Carnegie.

• Valery Martineck celebrates her 11th birthday on April 15. She is the daughter of Teri Ann and Joseph Martineck of South Fayette. She has an older brother, Jeffery, who is 14 1⁄ 2 . She is the granddaughter of Dottie and Rich Wagner, Joe and Kim Martineck and Donna and Ed Webster.

• Birthdays this week include, Brent and Dominique Nadik, Annette Shimek, Josh Younger, Alex Kane, Judy Castello, Eddie Dulick, Chris Colonna, Danielle Bogdon, Corrine Durisko, Brent Nadik, Ted Hatcher, Arleen Wheat, Jeannie Kossler, Melinda Harty, Paula Kusler and Sue Sonson.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.