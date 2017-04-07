Carlynton Education Foundation continues supporting education

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For details about the Carlynton Education Foundation, visit carlynton.org . The group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Carlynton Junior/Senior High School, 435 Kings Highway.

The Carlynton Education Foundation's first A Taste of Carlynton event raised nearly $9,500 to support the group's efforts, the foundation's board president said.

“It was way more than we expected it to be,” said Lisa Rowley, president of the foundation and a teacher at the high school. “For our first event of this nature, it was very successful. We wanted it to be a celebration of the accomplishments of students and teachers of the district, and of education. Everyone here supports that.”

About 200 people attended the inaugural event that fuels educational programs and outreach within the Carlynton School District.

Since the foundation formed in March 2015, it has funded more than $10,000 in classroom mini-grants of $500 each.

“This has been my mission to create this for the last 15 years,” Rowley said. “The mission is to create opportunities for all students” and improve literacy, enhance technology, expand the curriculum and fund leadership opportunities and conferences for students.

The grants have been used for myriad purposes — a sensory room to calm students, alternative seating for students with disabilities, solar calculators, art magazines, African drums and transportation for educational events, including a field trip to Washington, D.C.

“We help fund part of the bus with our $500. Just by being able to do that, they see so much in our nation's capital,” Isabel Ford, a member of the board of directors and a Carlynton alum, said of the D.C. trip. “It's very rewarding to see how it has a big impact on the children, and the feedback for what a big difference a small amount of money can make. We're not a big group, but we're very proud of what we do.”

A Taste of Carlynton featured 11 local food establishments.

Organizers said the goal was to create a second fundraiser separate from the annual golf outing, which is held in September at Shadow Lakes, as a way to involve more people.

The group also administers the Maggie Scholarship, which is $20,000 annually distributed to four graduating seniors at $5,000 each for post-secondary education.

The scholarship is in honor of the Maggie family's mother, who was a librarian at the Carnegie Library.

The foundation's next goal will be an effort to motivate Carlynton's alumni to develop programs to give back to the next generation, organziers said.

“The support of the community has been amazing, and we are so grateful,” Rowley said.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.