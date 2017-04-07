Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie set for 10th annual 5K supporting fire department

Matthew Peaslee | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

The 10th annual Carnegie Volunteer Fire and Rescue Bureau 5K on April 28 isn't just for runners.

“The great thing about this is that it is a community event that is open to everybody,” said Mayor Jack Kobistek, who serves as the race director. “We have people that run it, people that walk it, people that bring their dogs and even people who dress up as clowns to participate.”

Former police Chief Jeffrey Harbin, an avid runner, started the event in 2008. After he retired in 2013, Kobistek took over the main duties.

“We have a whole group of people that meet and organizes the race for the year,” Kobistek said. “We have some great volunteers in the community who have been very dedicated to us throughout the entire 10 years.”

All of the proceeds for the 5K go to Carnegie's volunteer fire department. Last year, the event raised $24,000.

“Our goal is to exceed that by a little bit this year,” Kobistek said. “It has grown slightly in terms of participants, but profits have grown tremendously. We have a system now where we have great support from local businesses, and that's helps raise the donation level to the VFD.”

Last year's nice weather translated to a turnout of more than 550 runners.

“If the weather is not that great, it might drop down to 400, which is still nice,” Kobistek said.

Kobistek said the course has remained the same the past 10 years and that it is “fast and flat.” It begins on Veterans Way to West Main Street continuing on to East Main Street to Jane Street and back to the Carnegie Borough Building on Veterans Way.

There are prizes for the top finishers in eight categories, from 10-and-under to 60-and-over.

New for 2017 is a special edition 10th anniversary T-shirt.

“It's a great shirt with red lettering and a cool design,” Kobistek said. “It's very dynamic.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

