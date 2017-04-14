Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Scott EMS gets multi-year deal with Carnegie

Eric Eisert | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Carnegie residents will continue to receive emergency medical services from Scott Township EMS.

Council members last week approved extending an agreement between the emergency medical services organization and the borough for at least the next three years.

Scott began providing services in January on a temporary basis in Carnegie after the sudden stoppage of services by Carnegie EMS. Carnegie EMS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2016.

The new deal runs for three years and Carnegie has two one-year options to continue.

Borough council member Phil Boyd said that in the past the borough paid auto insurance for Carnegie EMS. The borough will contribute an equivalent amount — about $3,500 — to Scott.

Boyd said Scott EMS will run a subscription drive in Carnegie. He also said council looked at services from four other organizations before settling on Scott.

Boyd and Mayor Jack Kobistek each said feedback regarding Scott's services during the three months has been positive.

Boyd said he expects Scott will expand its capabilities to handle the additional workload.

“I believe they are going to grow,” he said.

Scott Township EMS Chief Tom Salerno said his crews have responded well to the extra calls, and community support has been positive.

“Haven't had any complaints so far, knock on wood,” he said.

Salerno added that he is in the process of adjusting schedules to account for extra shifts.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

