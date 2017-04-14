Town Talk: Bower Hill man turns 99

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 99th birthday to Joseph Zimbicki of Bower Hill (from Heidelberg), who celebrated on April 17. Joe was married to the late Alma (David) Zimbicki, who died in 1983. Joe and Alma had two daughters, Beverly (James) Senchak of Scott Township, who died in 2011, and Becky (Blaine) Hurst of North Carolina. Grandchildren include Julie Senchak (Ceri Morgan), Janie (Dave) Hunley of North Carolina, Joseph Senchak and David Hurst. Joe also has three great-grandchildren, Luke, Tessa and Max Hunley.

• Happy 63rd wedding anniversary to Valera and Aaron Whitaker of Carnegie, who celebrate April 26. Valera and Aaron have six children, Karen (Rick), Aaron (Shelly), Bob (Donna), Rich (Alberta), Wendy (Don) and Jen, and they also have 14 grandchildren.

• Jake Trombetta celebrates his birthday on April 25 with his wife Erin and kids Levi and Mila. Jake is the son of Chris and Lou Trombetta of Carnegie.

• Cathy (Taylor) and Len Iorio of Scott will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on April 25. Grandson Anthony Iorio of Heidelberg will also celebrate his 11th birthday. Anthony is the son of Dawn (Kowalo) and Lenny Iorio.

• Damon Chiodo of Scott will celebrate his 11th birthday on April 21. Damon is the son of Renee Ciletti of Scott and Joe Chiodo of Carnegie.

• Pat (Dlugos) and John Fisher of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary April 27. They are the parents of three children, Darren, David (Christie) and Lisa (Rob) Sunderland. Pat and John have four grandchildren, Aaron and Shelby Fisher and Dylan and Riley Sunderland.

• Happy birthday to Jack Urso of Carnegie, who celebrates on April 25. He is the husband of Marlene for 46 years and they have three children, Gina (Palmer) Masciola, Mark (Annie) Urso and Jackie (Jason) Comisar. Jack and Marlene also have eight grandchildren, Palmer, Domenic and Nino Masciola, Johnny, Noah and Vincent Urso and Lily and Carter Comisar.

• Denise Davis of Bridgeville (formerly of Carnegie) will celebrate her birthday on April 28th with her Mom Virginia, friends and family. Denise is retired from FedEx and Calgon.

• Birthdays this week include, Joyce Rossi, Beth Klein, Jenn Sherba Dunn, Deana Knight Sago, Keith Petrie, Vernon Smith, Diane Ptomey, Aaron Gerster, Carol Rust, Katie Leschak-Nordeen, Dorothy Moretti, Shawn Conner and Toni Kubiak.

