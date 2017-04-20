Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Stained glass windows restoration underway at Carnegie Polish Catholic church

Kim Lyons | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pete Boucher of Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass works to remove a piece of a stained glass window to be restored at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one — it began in 2009 — due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pete Boucher, a worker with Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass, chisels the remaining wood molding and caulk from a window after removing a piece of stained glass to be restored at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one — it began in 2009 — due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
John Kelly, owner of Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass, carries a piece of wood to cover a window after its stained glass was removed for restoration at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one — it began in 2009 — due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pete Boucher of Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass works to remove the remaining wood molding and caulk from a window after removing a piece of stained glass to be restored at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one — it began in 2009 — due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
John Kelly, owner of Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass, builds a crate to transport a piece of stained glass to be restored at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one — it began in 2009 — due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Scott Reichart (left) and Pete Boucher of Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass work to remove a piece of a stained glass window to be restored at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one — it began in 2009 — due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.

As All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie prepares for its 100th anniversary next year, Rev. Richard Seiler says he and the congregation wanted to spruce things up a bit. They wanted to find a way to give the massive Gothic Revival building on Third Avenue a facelift, but without emptying the collection plate.

They honed in on the massive stained glass windows, many of which are dedicated to the forebears of the present-day parishioners.

It proved a winning idea, and with some help from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation, the restoration is on track to be ready for the 2018 anniversary.

“People took a lot of interest in the project because their families struggled and sacrificed to build the church,” Seiler said. By choosing a renovation that would be highly visible, the parishioners felt and saw their investment in the work, he added.

But despite the commitment from All Saints' congregation, raising funds for the restoration project proved challenging. “We started the work in 2009, and at first we were started out using own funds, from donations and anything left to us in wills,” Seiler said. Then he read about the PHLF's historic religious properties grant program and decided to apply. “We were not sure what to expect.”

The history foundation started the fund in 1997 in response to a need not being met by other grant programs, said David Farkas, the organization's associate director of real estate programs.

“Congregations had these beautiful buildings that required costly repairs to keep them functioning,” he said, but few have the funds that such massive projects require.

Houses of worship still play a key role in many communities, Farkas added, so it was important for PHLF to help keep the buildings intact. Grantees are required to match any funds they receive under the program.

To date, the religious properties fund has given about $1.1 million in grants to 140 congregations across Allegheny County, leveraging $2.9 million in restoration work, Farkas said.

As the only capital improvement fund for religious buildings in Allegheny County, Farkas says the religious properties program gets a lot of requests for all manner of renovation needs.

“Some of the things are more mundane, like masonry repairs or a new roof. It really runs the whole gamut of possible improvements to the facade of a building.”

The first grant All Saints got from PHLF in 2014 was a technical assistance grant, with no cash toward the project. Seiler admits he was a bit disappointed at first. But the terms of the grant called for John Kelly, of Kelly Art Glass in Millvale to assess the windows at All Saints and help them come up with a master plan for their restoration project.

“It was a great help,” Seiler said, because Kelly was able to pinpoint things he and the other parishioners would have had no way of knowing otherwise.

Since then, All Saints has received about $25,000 toward their stained glass restoration project, with $3,000 coming from the 2017 grants.

The only windows not being refurbished ahead of the 2018 centennial are the church's massive rose windows, which Seiler says are still in good condition and in no danger of falling out. The amount of scaffolding needed and cost to restore them was prohibitive given the time frame they're working in.

Farkas said buildings like All Saints would be too costly to build today, but are fascinating works of architecture that are worth preserving.

“We have the opportunity to help them survive into the next several decades,” he said.

Seiler adds that the work that has taken place so far is a testament to the congregation of about 200 people, who were committed to seeing the restoration to completion.

“These windows are really a reflection of the community,” he said.

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

