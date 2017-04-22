Oyler: Delving into Bridgeville's secession from Upper St. Clair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society's April “Second Tuesday” workshop explored Bridge­ville in 1901 — when the residents elected to secede from Upper St. Clair Township and incorporate as a borough.

Participants heard an in-depth description of turn-of-the-century Bridgeville, ambitious community of about 2,000 residents functioning as the commercial and social capital of an area that included parts of four adjoining townships, Upper St. Clair, South Fayette, Collier and Scott.

Located at the extreme northwest corner of Upper St. Clair Township, Bridge­ville was indeed the “tail that wagged the dog.”

There probably were only a few hundred people in the rest of the township, primarily farmers and coal miners. A newspaper clipping from that era reported that “the incorporators of the borough propose to get a police force, a volunteer fire department, a better school building, and a complete system of sewerage.”

Apparently the township residents outside Bridge­ville resisted any efforts for modernization. Karen Godwin reported that, as late as 1955, they were unwilling to install indoor plumbing in McMillan School; it still had outhouses when she was a child. It is easy for us to forget how recent the modernization of the township is — the USC high school didn't exist until 1957.

Another newspaper clipping reported that 98 of the 133 resident freeholders (taxpaying property owners) had signed the petition requesting incorporation, including 29 of the 35 freeholders with property on Washington Avenue.

The facilitator passed out copies of the 1905 G. M. Hopkins map of Bridgeville to provide a picture of the significant development that had occurred in the community.

Also displayed was the list of citizens who had signed the incorporation petition. It included many familiar names — George Baird, S. H. Collins, Isaac Cox, S. A. Foster, John Hosack, Dr. Kiddoo, Martha J. Lesnett, Macedonia Maioli, eight members of the Poellott family, and W. F. Russell among others.

To those accustomed to the current relationship between Bridgeville and its neighboring townships, it is intriguing to examine the situation in 1900. One wonders what might have happened if Bridgeville had remained a part of Upper St. Clair.

Next month's “Second Tuesday” workshop will be the first of a series dedicated to the history of Bridgeville High School, beginning in its earliest days.

