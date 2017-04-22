South Fayette facility expands autism services

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wesley Spectrum has created WS CARES at its new Hickory Grade Road facility in South Fayette to provide more accessible services for in the autism spectrum or other behavioral health issues. The nonprofit service agency also provides integrated education, behavioral health, autism and family support services for at-risk children and families.

WS CARES was developed in consultation with Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

Services available at the new program include medical, developmental and psychological assessment and evaluation including diagnostic testing. More information is available at wesleyspectrum.org/cares-program.

Other local business news includes:

• Salon Bawse, Bridgeville, is converting its current operation at 503 Washington Ave. into a full-service lash boutique. Its hair and nail salon has moved two doors away to 507 Washington Avenue. Call 412-319-7593 for an appointment.

• Dallas Beauty Lounge, 609 Washington Ave., has expanded and added new services such as reflexology, prenatal, deep tissue and Swedish massages. Call 412-552-0307 for an appointment.

• Mac & Toz Alehouse is opening in the former Sauce, 500 Washington Ave., Bridgeville. Susan McMahon and Randy Tozzie, who also own Bakn in Carnegie, will have a selection of “elevated comfort food,” including several variations of Tozzie's macaroni and cheese. The bar and grill has been renovated with a backdrop behind the long bar composed of salvaged wood and metalwork details from Iron Eden of Bloomfield. There will be a “tasting wall” of bourbons and whiskey and a selection of craft beers, cocktails and wines. Call 412-275-3637 for information.

• The South Fayette Volunteer Fire Department, Millers Run Road, Cuddy, has completely renovated its rental hall and added Wi-Fi. Visit southfayettevfd.com/hall-rental for information on available dates, caterers and more.

• Piano & Tutoring Center has opened in Green Tree on the second floor of 1074 Greentree Road. It offers math and reading tutoring for all ages and is accepting piano and flute students. Call 412-969-5104 for details.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• LAG Consulting LLC, 109 Walkers Ridge Road, Presto (sales consulting/staffing)

• Keystone Profit Solutions LLG, 766 Darlington St., Carnegie (automotive consulting)

• IFBB Pro Marketing Inc., 140 E. Main St., Carnegie (event marketing)

• RJS Global Enterprises LLG, 1096 Pennsbury Blvd., Roslyn Farms (Internet sales)

• Strategic Insurance Concepts LLC, 381 Mansfield Ave., Suite 400, Green Tree (insurance agency)

• Double A Cleaning Service LLC, 410 Lorenz Ave., Green Tree (janitorial and floor care service)

• Paslow Landscape Management LLC, 200 Bursca Drive, Bridge­ville (landscaping & lawn services)

• Logistics Solutions LLC, 912 McLaughlin Run Road, Bridgeville (logistics consulting).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.