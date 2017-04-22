Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Birthdays, anniversaries celebrated around Bridgeville, Carnegie

Cindy Babish-schultz | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 12:09 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Happy anniversary wishes to Kim and Jerry Close Jr. of Carnegie. They will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary April 28. Helping them celebrate will be their children, Jerrica, Shelby, Jerry III, Delaney; and also, Rocky, their “fur-baby,” who celebrates his fourth birthday April 27.

• Tina Morford of Collier celebrates her birthday April 29 with her husband Shane and two children. Tina is the daughter of Denise and Frank Guarnaccio.

• Happy 20th birthday to twins Kaitlin Elizabeth and Kylee Jean Sonson of Pennsbury Village who celebrate April 30. They are the daughters of Susan (Turek) and Craig Sonson and have a brother, C.J. Kaitlin and Kylee's maternal grandmother is Eileen Turek of Carnegie and their paternal grandparents are Peg and Rich Sonson of Robinson. Kaitlin and Kylee both attend Chatham University where they are continuing their softball game.

• Happy sixth birthday to Camille Rose Hatcher who celebrates April 30. Camille is the daughter of Courtney (Schneiderlochner) and James Hatcher. Camille's maternal grandparents are Amy and Mike Schneiderlochner of Crafton. Her paternal grandparents are Donna and Ron Hatcher of Carnegie.

• Happy 13th wedding anniversary to Renea (Teyssier) and Mike Holden of Carnegie who celebrate May 1. They are the parents of Katie (Max) Shaffer, Molly (Paul) McCurdy and Tom Czaikowski. Renea and Mike have two grandchildren and a third on the way.

• Rose Ann (Sgro) McConville of Carnegie celebrates her birthday May 1 and her husband Rich celebrates May 6. Rose Ann and Rich are the parents of Kevin (Forrest) McConville and have one granddaughter Lilly Ann.

• Anniversary greetings are sent to Michelle and Tom Barth of Carnegie who celebrate 24 years of marriage on May 1. They are the parents of son Cody.

• Happy birthday to Brooke Mangis Quertinmont of Collier who celebrates May 2. Brooke and her husband Mike are the parents of Hayden and Amelia.

• Lizann (Kouche) and Jeff Hilty of Bridgeville will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary on May 3. Lizann and Jeff are the parents of Jeffrey (Simone), Jordan and Joe and have one granddaughter, Sydney.

• State Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, who was born and raised in Carnegie, will celebrate her birthday May 4. Anita is the husband of Joe and daughter of the late Dr. Sam Astorino and Isabella Astorino. Anita and Joe's children are Dr. Sarah (Dr. Josh) Wrona and Joseph (Amanda) Kulik and they have one granddaughter, Kennedy Rose Wrona.

• Birthdays this week include Debby Gigliotti, Matt Wilson, Erin Nelson Cummings, Mary Pettigrew, Jonathan Albert, Barb Jessloski, Karlee Kovacs, Jeff Palastro, Leah Sheetz, Betsy Tassaro, Carol Lay, and Cindy Winslow.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

