Carnegie/Bridgeville

Some South Fayette residents oppose proposed grocery store

Eric Eisert | Friday, April 21, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Construction of a new grocery store in South Fayette took one small step toward becoming a reality, much to the displeasure of some residents living near the site.

Commissioners on April 19 unanimously voted to advertise an ordinance rezoning 6.6 acres at the entrance of Bursca Park off Washington Pike. The board is scheduled to vote on the rezoning at next month's meeting on May 10.

Burns & Scalo, owners of the property as well as Bursca Park, have asked the zoning of the parcel be changed from business to commercial to allow for an unnamed grocery store.

At a public hearing last month, James Scalo, president of Burns & Scalo, said he also was approached to build a seven-story hotel on the site. The hotel would fit under current zoning, but also is opposed by nearby residents.

Scalo told the board then that the land will developed, but he would prefer the 36,000 square-foot grocery store.

“I think it's the right thing for the neighborhood,” he said last month.

The prospect of a hotel left some residents of nearby Freedom Drive South to say they must choose the lesser of two evils.

“We have been left with the feeling that whatever is going to happen is inevitable,” said Freedom Drive South resident Joan Doty.

One commissioner said he thought a commercial zone might offer more for the township.

“I personally think we have more control over it if it is commercial,” Board President Joe Horowitz said.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

