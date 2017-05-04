Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Squirrel Hill shop owner expands to Heidelberg

Charlotte Smith | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:12 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Margaret's Tea Store & More has opened on the first floor of 1451 Collier Ave. in Heidelberg.

Owner Margaret Harris also owns Margaret's Fine Imports in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Born in Poland, she had her first cup of tea when she was one day old. Fennel tea is traditionally given to babies in European countries as it helps with colic and she has been a fan ever since. In 2002 she became a tea merchant and, in 2012, was one of the finalists in the World Tea Expo Tea Infusion Challenge.

Her retail store carries everything tea – more than 200 loose leaf teas and herbs, an assortment of teapots, tea makers, tea infuser, tea books and magazines and of course, fresh-brewed tea. She also sells European biscuits, chocolates, jams and preserves, candy, gourmet coffee beans and coffee makers and local Bedillion honey. She also will offer tea classes, tea tastings and other tea events.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the website at TeaPittsburgh.com for an upcoming calendar or call 412-276-1906. Customers may also email 100Teacups@gmail.com for news and coupons.

• Heidelberg Antiques has opened in the lower level of the same building as Margaret's Tea Store & More. It is open 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The antique store's other, much larger location, Heidelberg Antique Mall, 1550 Collier Ave., remains open 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

• Nizhoni Bakery has leased commercial kitchen space in Carnegie to operate a “surprise delivery service” of baked goods such as gourmet cupcakes and custom decorated cut-out cookies. Owner and baker Danielle Skiles also creates one-of-a-kind confections for marketing, special events, or business meetings. She also makes wedding cakes. Call 412-296-0808 to place an order or visit www.nizhonibakery.com for more information.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

