Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie woman celebrates 90th birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Happy 90th birthday to Irene Pealer of Carnegie, who celebrated on April 30. Irene is mother to Dominic Pealer (deceased) wife Marlene, Joy (Billy) McNulty, Richard (Karen) Pealer and Jon (Darla) Pealer. Grandkids inclue Dominic, Doug, Erin Molly, Jessica and Adam. Her children and grandchildren traveled from Michigan, Kentucky and North Carolina for the weekend to celebrate.

• Karen and Judd Liebendorfer of Collier will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary May 8. Karen and Judd are the parents of one daughter, Kristin (David) DiLeo and have one granddaughter, Sienna.

• Jared B. Brush, a life-long resident of Fort Pitt celebrated his 103rd birthday on May 3. He was the fourth of five children born to Jared and Harriet (Merriman) Brush of Glendale. During his childhood, the family relocated to West Main Street in Carnegie, where he lived until settling in the Fort Pitt neighborhood of Collier with his wife Cecilia Yurchak and their son Leonard.

• Courtney and James Hatcher of Crafton celebrated their second wedding anniversary on April 28. They are the parents of daughter Camille Rose.

• Happy 27th wedding anniversary to Maria (Schepis) and Tim Nadik of Collier, who celebrate on May 5. They are the parents of Tim, Domenique and Brent.

• Dave and Barb Steinberger of Steinberger Flooring in Heidelberg, who will celebrate their anniversary May 6. They are the parents of Amanda and Adam (Kim).

• Happy 30th anniversary to Dennis and Jacqualine Godzinski, who celebrated on April 25. They are parents of four children.

• Liz and Tim Krasousky of Carnegie will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary on May 9. They are the parents of Katie (Cameron) Clegg, Michael (Michele) and Beckie (Joey). Liz and Tim have nine grandchildren Ryan, Aydan, Alyssa, Jordan, Wyatt, Collin, Gavyn, Shayne and Josie.

• Birthdays this week include Connar Driscoll, Crystal Comley Mongelli, Darlene Hatcher, Bonnie Harrist, Donna Turnbull, and George Fisher.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

