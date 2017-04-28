Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

7 candidates seek Crafton district judge spot

Madelyn Dinnerstein | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
Fred Amendola, 66, is seeking party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.
Mark Bassano, 55, is seeking the Democratic party's nomination for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.
Christopher J. Bogats Sr., 50, is seeking party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.
James Bragano, 42, is seeking party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.
Jack Kobistek, 54, is seeking party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.
John Morris, 52, is seeking party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.
Michelle Weaver, 45, is seeking party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge race in the May 16, 2017, primary.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Seven people are vying for party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge's position after the recent retirement of longtime magistrate Dennis Joyce.

They are Fred Amendola, Mark Bassano, Christopher J. Bogats Sr., James Bragano, Jack Kobistek, John Morris and Michelle Weaver. All except Bassano are cross-filed, which means they are running in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Bassano is running only in the Democratic primary.

The winners of the May 16 primary will be on the ballot in November.

The district courtcovers Carnegie, Crafton, Ingram, Pennsbury Village, Rosslyn Farms and Thornburg.

The 2017 salary for a district judge is $89,438. The position has a six-year term.

Amendola

Amendola, 66, retired from the Crafton police force in 2010 after 33 years as an officer and was a Crafton constable for more than three decades.

“I've pretty much been involved with law enforcement and courts my whole life,” he said.

Amendola said he familiar with the court at the magistrate level because of his experience as a police officer.

“My experience is unsurpassed as compared to other candidates,” he said.

Bassano

Bassano, 55, said his strength is his many years of experience as a constable — about 25 — in the court district.

“I've been working out of that office for such a long time,” he said.

Bassano said he wants to work on court processes to try to make it better. In addition, he said, he wants to work more closely with people in the schools and local governments “to make the community a safer place.”

Bogats

Bogats, 50, said he is self-funding his campaign and won't accept contributions from anyone or the backing of a political party.

“I champion no political cause or political party,” he said. “I have sought the endorsement of no political cause or political party. … I don't think the judiciary should have political backing.”

This will allow him to be the people's district judge, he said, because he will be independent of the influence of a political party.

Bragano

Bragano, 42, touts his experience as a constable and his youth.

“I feel I have the law-enforcement experience in and out of the courtroom, so I know exactly what is going on in the courtroom,” he said.

Also, he said, he is young enough to stay in the position a long time. “I'm young, energetic and I'm ready to do 20-plus years, he said.

Bragano said he works 60-plus hours a week now and is willing to do that as district judge.

Kobistek

Kobistek, 54, said being the mayor of Carnegie has given him good experience for being a district judge.

“I think that for the last decade or so, I've been on the front lines dealing with many of the issues a district justice has to handle at the community level,” he said.

Kobistek said he is familiar with issues related to absentee landlords, problem tenants and vacant properties.

Also, he said, he has experience working in schools on programs for students and parents.

Morris

Morris, 52, said his experience as a lawyer sets him apart from other candidates.

He has been a lawyer for 27 years and has served on the county Board of Arbitrators, meaning he has experience making decisions in the types of matters that come before a district judge, such as landlord-tenant disputes and small claims, he said.

Because he has passed the bar exam, “I can start on day one,” he said. “I don't have to go to get certified.”

Weaver

Weaver, 45, said her father was a constable, her mother was a clerk for the retired Joyce, and she worked for a lawyer when she was in college.

“I've been around the court system since I was about 7 or 8,” she said.

Weaver said she would work with school officials to combat truancy and meet with students and principals to see if there's a problem at home, such as the need to care for a younger sibling, before charges are filed.

Madelyn Dinnerstein is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.