7 candidates seek Crafton district judge spot

Seven people are vying for party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge's position after the recent retirement of longtime magistrate Dennis Joyce.

They are Fred Amendola, Mark Bassano, Christopher J. Bogats Sr., James Bragano, Jack Kobistek, John Morris and Michelle Weaver. All except Bassano are cross-filed, which means they are running in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Bassano is running only in the Democratic primary.

The winners of the May 16 primary will be on the ballot in November.

The district courtcovers Carnegie, Crafton, Ingram, Pennsbury Village, Rosslyn Farms and Thornburg.

The 2017 salary for a district judge is $89,438. The position has a six-year term.

Amendola

Amendola, 66, retired from the Crafton police force in 2010 after 33 years as an officer and was a Crafton constable for more than three decades.

“I've pretty much been involved with law enforcement and courts my whole life,” he said.

Amendola said he familiar with the court at the magistrate level because of his experience as a police officer.

“My experience is unsurpassed as compared to other candidates,” he said.

Bassano

Bassano, 55, said his strength is his many years of experience as a constable — about 25 — in the court district.

“I've been working out of that office for such a long time,” he said.

Bassano said he wants to work on court processes to try to make it better. In addition, he said, he wants to work more closely with people in the schools and local governments “to make the community a safer place.”

Bogats

Bogats, 50, said he is self-funding his campaign and won't accept contributions from anyone or the backing of a political party.

“I champion no political cause or political party,” he said. “I have sought the endorsement of no political cause or political party. … I don't think the judiciary should have political backing.”

This will allow him to be the people's district judge, he said, because he will be independent of the influence of a political party.

Bragano

Bragano, 42, touts his experience as a constable and his youth.

“I feel I have the law-enforcement experience in and out of the courtroom, so I know exactly what is going on in the courtroom,” he said.

Also, he said, he is young enough to stay in the position a long time. “I'm young, energetic and I'm ready to do 20-plus years, he said.

Bragano said he works 60-plus hours a week now and is willing to do that as district judge.

Kobistek

Kobistek, 54, said being the mayor of Carnegie has given him good experience for being a district judge.

“I think that for the last decade or so, I've been on the front lines dealing with many of the issues a district justice has to handle at the community level,” he said.

Kobistek said he is familiar with issues related to absentee landlords, problem tenants and vacant properties.

Also, he said, he has experience working in schools on programs for students and parents.

Morris

Morris, 52, said his experience as a lawyer sets him apart from other candidates.

He has been a lawyer for 27 years and has served on the county Board of Arbitrators, meaning he has experience making decisions in the types of matters that come before a district judge, such as landlord-tenant disputes and small claims, he said.

Because he has passed the bar exam, “I can start on day one,” he said. “I don't have to go to get certified.”

Weaver

Weaver, 45, said her father was a constable, her mother was a clerk for the retired Joyce, and she worked for a lawyer when she was in college.

“I've been around the court system since I was about 7 or 8,” she said.

Weaver said she would work with school officials to combat truancy and meet with students and principals to see if there's a problem at home, such as the need to care for a younger sibling, before charges are filed.

Madelyn Dinnerstein is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.