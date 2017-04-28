Two seek to become first female mayor of Carnegie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first female mayor of Carnegie likely will be elected this year, as both candidates on the ballot in the May 16 primary are women.

Stacie Riley and Amanda Kolle-Conner are tunning to replace Mayor Jack Kobistek. He's chosen not to run again, but instead is seeking to be elected district judge for the region..

Both women are on the Democratic ballot. There's no Republican challenger, according to Allegheny County Elections data, so barring a write-in candidate, the primary victor will win in November.

Riley, 35, currently the Ward 2 borough council member, serves on council's community development and code enforcement committee. A branch manager at First Commonwealth Bank, she said she's running for mayor because she's “crazy about Carnegie” and wants to keep the borough in growth mode.

“I'm passionate about keeping our great community moving forward,” Riley said. She has the endorsement of the Carnegie Democratic Committee.

Kolle-Conner, a 38-year-old mother of three, said she wants to see more growth in the community.

“I would like to see my children have a decent future in Carnegie,” she said. “Where I live, we need more activities for kids.”

She said she's a strong proponent for starting a recreation center in Carnegie.

Here's what the candidates said about some of the bigger issues facing Carnegie.

Parking

With the growth of Carnegie's Main Street business district, parking has become scarce.

Riley says the borough is enlisting help from a team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University to dissect the parking issue.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh it's a nice problem to have,' but it's really two-pronged,” she said. “You want to have parking for people during the day but you don't want to cap the business growth.”

Kolle-Conner says the business district parking situation is “outrageous,” and says more needs to be done.

“There are different areas I could see getting more parking, it's just trying to get everyone together to agree on something,” she said.

Crime

There were several armed robberies in the borough earlier this year, including two at the BP gas station on East Main Street.

Riley says council has worked on a plan with the police chief to increase patrols and consider reallocating officers.

“But the big underlying problem is the opioid epidemic, and that's not just Carnegie,” Riley said.

She said she's in favor or increasing police presence, including meet and greets with officers and monthly community meetings.

Kolle-Conner also pointed to the opioid epidemic as a problem. She added that the BP is in a “prime location for robbery” since it's across town from the police station. “If we had the police sitting a little closer that would be great, but there's only so many of them.”

Growth

How would each attract more businesses to Carnegie?

“We have very good businesses at the other end of our borough, not just on Main Street,” Kolle-Conner said. “The business district is doing well but we need to revitalize all of the businesses, and support them.”

Riley says council has met with Allegheny County economic development officials for help addressing the parking issues. If elected, she plans to work closely with the Carnegie Community Development Corp.

“We've put so much hard work into the borough I really want to keep the ball moving,” Riley said. “We're really experiencing a renaissance.”

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.