6 Democrats vie for Heidelberg Council nominations in primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six candidates will seek the Democratic nomination for three Heidelberg Council seats in the May 16 primary.

Three incumbents — Carrie Nolan, Ricky Jordan and Richard Pattinato — are seeking re-election. Nolan is president of the five-member council. Edward M. White, Sharon Wicobroda and Joseph Wissel Jr. also are seeking nominations on the Democratic ticket.

The top three vote-getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 7 to face presumptive Republican nominees John G. Duda and Will Zatolochenko Sr., neither of whom currently serve on council. Duda is a former council member.

Longtime Mayor Kenneth LaSota is running unopposed as a Democrat.

Jordan

Ricky L. Jordan, 56, is seeking a second term on council.

“There are so many problems I'd like to see ... get rectified,” said Jordan, who's lived in the borough for two decades.

Jordan said he is concerned with litigation costs due to two lawsuits — one by a former employee, the other by a council member. Councilman Ray Losego sued the borough this year in a dispute over citations issued for a commercial property. The cost of the litigation to date was not available.

“There are so many better things we could be spending that money on,” Jordan said.

He also cited problems with the Ellsworth Avenue Playground — the facility has no electricity as was initially planned and there are other problems.

“The only reason I am running is to try to see Heidelberg get back on stable footing, get some of these lawsuits cleaned up and out of the way and try to maintain what the borough should do, which is have a well-operating police force and strong infrastructure,” he said. “That's all people need, that's all people want.”

Nolan

Carrie Nolan, 41, is seeking a second term after being elected council president in 2015.

She said she wants to bring “profesionalism” to the borough and “be ethical in all decisions that are made.” Among her priorities: Encourage business district growth to boost the tax base.

Nolan said she's satisfied with council's recent move to discourage day-long commuter parking in the business district and on residential streets, There's now two-hour parking from 9 to 5 p.m. in the business district, and on some residential streets.

The borough can balance its budget without dipping into its reserve funds, Nolan said, and has not raised taxes for at least the last several years.

The continual challenges are retaining a municipal manager, and police officers, who may view a position in the community of about 1,200 as a stepping stone to larger communities. The borough has four full-time police officers and several part-time officers.

“I like fixing concerns. I preface that I am one person and one vote but I can try my hardest to move something forward,” Nolan said.

Richard Pattinato

Did not respond to requests for comment.

Wicobroda

Sharon Wicobroda, 56, is seeking a council seat after several years of community involvement.

She said she wants reduce the infighting on the five-member council.

“The main problem is council doesn't get along,” Wicobroda, who serves on the Civil Service Commission and Recreation Committee.

“I just want to see our town back to the way it was; a small happy town where the houses moved fast. People moved here because it was a small-knit community. I want to see the bickering end,” Wicobroda said.

She would also support adding more police officers because “summer is coming and the calls go up.”

Wicobroda also hopes to promote more community involvement.

“Come to meetings and find out how you can participate and give back,” she said.

Wicobroda also noted she opposed the Dave Wright Apartments, but “we're stuck with it now because of a former council.” Half the apartments serve individuals with autism and half are dedicated to low-income housing. The site was the location of the Wright's Seafood Inn on Washington Street.

Wicobroda said the small community isn't ideally equipped to handle police and emergency calls to the building.

White

Edward M. White, 63, says he wants to “give back” to the community his family has called home since 1933 when his grandparents moved to Heidelberg.

“I'd like to keep Heidelberg moving into the 21st century,” he said. “I don't have any major gripes but as I get involved I might see some things to improve.”

Joseph Wissel Jr.

Did not respond to requests for comment.

Kimberly Palmiero is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.