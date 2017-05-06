Spring recital season takes stage around Bridgeville, Carnegie areas

Some people hear music and their feet just have to start dancing. This holds true for the local dance studios that will present spring recitals in the coming weeks.

• Kathi's Dance Studio, 535 Baldwin St., Bridgeville, will present its annual show on May 23 at 7 p.m. at South Fayette High School. Owner Kathi Shuck teaches all of the classes with the help of several student assistants. Call 412-257-0465 for the summer session and fall registration.

• Thomas Dance Studio, 111 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, has been owned by Linda Thomas Spencer since 1967 and has a second location at 7053 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale. Its 49th “Junior/Senior” recital will be on May 20 at 2:30 p.m. and May 21 at 12 noon and 4:30 p.m. at West Allegheny High School. The “Petite” recital will be June 3 at 12:30 and 4:00 p.m. at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School. There are nearly 900 students at the two facilities. Summer classes begin in June, ranging from tots' camps and dance camps for pre-schoolers to teens. Call 412-257-2000 for summer and fall registration information.

• Legacy of Dance, 1810 Main St., Scott, teaches ballet, acro, tap, jazz, baton, hip hop, creative movement, “Mommy and Me” and contemporary dance classes. The competitive dance company is in its sixth year. The spring show is on June 17 at 1 and 6 p.m. at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School. Call 412-221-3736 for information on summer and fall registration.

• Celebrating more than 37 years, the Carnegie Performing Arts Center, 150 East Main St., Carnegie, will showcase its students at 8 p.m. on June 3 and at 2 p.m. on June 4 at the Andrew Carnegie Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. Classes are taught in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, lyrical, pre-dance through pre-professional, musical theatre, acro, pointe, yoga and drama. Call 412-279-8887 for the next session's registration information.

• Mansfield Conservatory West, 319 W. Main St., Carnegie, offers ballet, jazz, tap, musical theater, core strengthening and sculpting, and several adult programs. “Dawn of a New Day” will be presented at 2 and 7 p.m. May 20 and 2 p.m. May 21. A limited number of tickets are available by calling 412-877-0046. The summer session runs from June 19-Aug. 10 and will culminate in a production of “Goldilocks.” Fall registration information is available as well.

• Judy's School of Dance, Hillside Christian Community Gymnasium, 1050 Campbells Run Road, Carnegie, showcased its students on May 6 at Carlynton High School. Students at the school, which has been in business for 37 years, learn tap, ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tumbling and baton. Call 412-882-7259 for fall registration information.

• Joy School of Dance, 68 E. Crafton Ave., Crafton, will present its 63rd show at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Keystone Oaks High School, Dormont. The show is titled “Imagine That.” Joy's competitive dance team is called Fast Forward. Call 412-922-0907 for fall registration information.

• Dance Time Studio, 22 E. Crafton Ave., Crafton, has scheduled its 26th annual recital for June 4 at 3 p.m. at the Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. Its competitive hip hop group is called The Underground. The studio also has a location at 1468 Old Steubenville Pike, lower level, Robinson Township. Call 412-922-7575 for summer hip-hop session and fall registration information.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.