Bridgeville history group learns about Clemente

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society heard from Vince Mariotti, docent of the Roberto Clemente Museum in Lawrenceville, at its April meeting.

Located in the rehabilitated Pittsburgh Fire Department Engine House 25, the museum houses the world's largest exhibited collection of artifacts and material focusing on Roberto Clemente, his teammates and life.

The Pirates drafted Clemente in 1954 and had no difficulty finding a spot for him on their major league roster.

He became a starter in the outfield in 1955 and by 1960, was a star on the Pirates team in the World Series against the New York Yankees. The story of their classic “underdog beats favorite” performance, capped by Bill Mazeroski's dramatic ninth inning home run is well-known to all local sports fans.

The next year he won the first of four batting titles and began his remarkable streak of 12 straight years winning a Gold Glove, in recognition of being the best fielding right fielder in the league. Through the 1960s, Clemente's performance day in and day out was outstanding, both at bat and on the field.

The climax of Clemente's career was his remarkable performance in the 1971 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles. Someone commented that the films of that Series looked very much like a Roberto Clemente highlight reel. The next year he thrilled his fans by getting his 3000th hit, a distinction achieved by only 11 players before him.

Late in December 1972, the capital of Nicaragua, Managua, was devastated by a severe earthquake. Clemente immediately began organizing emergency relief aid flights. He chartered a Douglas DC-7. The grossly overloaded plane was barely able to take off. Ten minutes later it crashed violently into the ocean, killing everyone aboard.

The next spring, the Baseball Writers' Association of America held a special election to posthumously elect Clemente into the Baseball Hall of Fame, waiving the mandatory five-year waiting period due to the circumstances of his death.

The May program meeting for the Historical Society will feature Dr. Carelton Young, discussing the subject of his book, “Voices from the Attic — the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.”

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 30 in the Chartiers Room of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department on Commercial Street.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.