Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Bridgeville history group learns about Clemente

John Oyler | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society heard from Vince Mariotti, docent of the Roberto Clemente Museum in Lawrenceville, at its April meeting.

Located in the rehabilitated Pittsburgh Fire Department Engine House 25, the museum houses the world's largest exhibited collection of artifacts and material focusing on Roberto Clemente, his teammates and life.

The Pirates drafted Clemente in 1954 and had no difficulty finding a spot for him on their major league roster.

He became a starter in the outfield in 1955 and by 1960, was a star on the Pirates team in the World Series against the New York Yankees. The story of their classic “underdog beats favorite” performance, capped by Bill Mazeroski's dramatic ninth inning home run is well-known to all local sports fans.

The next year he won the first of four batting titles and began his remarkable streak of 12 straight years winning a Gold Glove, in recognition of being the best fielding right fielder in the league. Through the 1960s, Clemente's performance day in and day out was outstanding, both at bat and on the field.

The climax of Clemente's career was his remarkable performance in the 1971 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles. Someone commented that the films of that Series looked very much like a Roberto Clemente highlight reel. The next year he thrilled his fans by getting his 3000th hit, a distinction achieved by only 11 players before him.

Late in December 1972, the capital of Nicaragua, Managua, was devastated by a severe earthquake. Clemente immediately began organizing emergency relief aid flights. He chartered a Douglas DC-7. The grossly overloaded plane was barely able to take off. Ten minutes later it crashed violently into the ocean, killing everyone aboard.

The next spring, the Baseball Writers' Association of America held a special election to posthumously elect Clemente into the Baseball Hall of Fame, waiving the mandatory five-year waiting period due to the circumstances of his death.

The May program meeting for the Historical Society will feature Dr. Carelton Young, discussing the subject of his book, “Voices from the Attic — the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.”

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 30 in the Chartiers Room of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department on Commercial Street.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.