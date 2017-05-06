Carnegie Crawl returns to business district

They call it a crawl, but as it's been in past years, the fifth annual Carnegie Crawl isn't just about bars.

One of the borough's biggest business district events, the crawl, which is organized by the Carnegie Community Development Corp., draws visitors from all over the region to experience a taste of what Carnegie has to offer.

CCDC executive director Joanne Letcher said the events will run once a month on the second Friday of every month until Oct. 13.

This year the crawl begins at Bakn restaurant, at 335 E. Main St., and stretches to Carnegie Antiques at 423 W. Main St. Crawlers can stop into businesses that have the Carl the Snail logo in the windows for a map of the crawl and a list of events for that evening.

In addition to the restaurants and shops, several of Carnegie's performing arts venues are participating as well.

“Each month's crawl will be a little different,” Letcher said. Higher Voice Studio on East Main Street will have students singing at the May event, and there will be different local entertainment over the summer.

The events are popular not only among Carnegie residents but also to those visiting the borough, Mayor Jack Kobistek said.

“It's really like a small scale street festival, and shows that Carnegie really has an old-fashioned, walkable business district,” he said. “It helps the businesses connect with the community. I can't tell you the number of people who have not been here for a while who say they're surprised at how much we have going on. We're lucky to have such a diverse mix of businesses.”

New this year are live music performances every month at Papa J's. There's a new Carl the Snail this year, too, Letcher says; an actual live snail, which will be featured at a different business throughout the crawl season.

“It's very family-friendly and a lot of businesses have specials going on, and they all stay open until 9 p.m.,” Letcher said. “There's a little something for everyone.”

