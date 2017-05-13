Scrapbook reveals key details about Bridgeville's past

Old scrapbooks are valuable sources of historical information. Ed Wolf, the archivist for the Bridgeville Area Historical Society, recently found one in the society's archives that is a treasure trove of information.

The origin of the scrapbook is unknown, but the old newspaper clippings it contains tell us a lot about many of the legends upon which our current perception of Bridgeville's early history is based.

Our understanding of early Bridgeville history is influenced heavily by stories from the Lesnett family heritage as reported by Daniel M. Bennett and by stories from the Poellott family.

The Poellott information is well-documented in correspondence between Jimmy Patton and his uncle John Poellott. This scrapbook contains equally well-documented information from the Lesnett-Bennett source in the form of old newspaper clippings.

One clipping recounts a description of Bridgeville in 1855 as reported by Mrs. John Caldwell to her daughter, Mrs. Bennett. It contains two historic gems — confirmation of my longtime wish that the Bridgeville bridges had been covered bridges, and a clarification of the function of the toll house on Washington Avenue.

According to Mrs. Caldwell, a descendant of the original Lesnett family in this area, “As you entered the village from the southern side, it was over an old covered bridge …” And, from the same article, “As you left the village at north or ‘lower end,' it was over a covered bridge.”

Since these statements are included in an article that contains so much of the other trivia from Bridge­ville's early history, we feel justified concluding that the classic structures that gave our community its name were indeed covered bridges.

The other interesting detail in this specific article was a description of the toll gate on the Pittsburgh and Washington Turnpike in the heart of the village in 1855. Just north of James Street, on the east side of the Pike, “The next place was the toll gate and the residence and shoe shop of Thomas Roach, grandfather of the Roaches in the vicinity. The toll gate had the customary long pole, which descended and barred your way.”

We will report on some other interesting information from this scrapbook in a future column. Suffice it to say, these two items alone make it a significant artifact. We are grateful to the unknown donor of this scrapbook and hope its example encourages others to consider the historical society when it comes time to clean house and discard things of this nature.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.