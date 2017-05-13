Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Classroom ducklings help Chartiers Valley students learn about biology and more

Christopher Maggio | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Siara Lopez, 12, (front) reacts alongside classmate Abby Rannigan, 13, to a duck named Pip during their seventh grade science class at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. After watching them hatch, students have been observing and caring for the ducks. When school is over for the summer, the ducks will be returned to the farm where the eggs came from.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Luke Mincin, 13, (left) and Shane Bruno, 12, reacts to a duck named Bandit during their seventh grade science class at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. After watching them hatch, students have been observing and caring for the ducks. When school is over for the summer, the ducks will be returned to the farm where the eggs came from.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A duck named Pip looks up at Ashton Sadowski, 13, during a seventh-grade science class at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. After watching them hatch, students have been observing and caring for the ducks. When school is over for the summer, the ducks will be returned to the farm where the eggs came from.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Zach Zallenick, 13, takes a close look at a duck named Pip during a seventh-grade science class at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. After watching them hatch, students have been observing and caring for the ducks. When school is over for the summer, the ducks will be returned to the farm where the eggs came from.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sam Zemaitis, 13, (clockwise from left) Nick Brazell, 13, and Colin Booth, 13, observe a duck named Nugget during their seventh grade science class at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. After watching them hatch, students have been observing and caring for the ducks. When school is over for the summer, the ducks will be returned to the farm where the eggs came from.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Luke Mincin, 13, holds a duck named Bandit during a seventh-grade science class at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. After watching them hatch, students have been observing and caring for the ducks. When school is over for the summer, the ducks will be returned to the farm where the eggs came from.

Dusk dozed against the arm of Chartiers Valley seventh-grader Ashton Sadowski.

“You're the duck whisperer,” his teacher, Robin Whitaker, said.

Ashton smiled.

It took only a petri dish of cornmeal and water to get Dusk waddling again, as the duckling quickly gobbled up the meal. Sadowski and his two classmates beamed at the animal standing in the middle of their lab table before returning to their worksheet on bird anatomy.

A live lesson has become common for Whitaker's seventh-grade science classes since five eggs arrived April 8 from a nearby farm. They hatched May 6. Through the eggs and the hatchlings, she teaches cells, reproduction, genetics and natural selection.

“We relate whatever we're learning to that live lesson,” she said.

The lessons have gone beyond science. Whitaker, who has incorporated ducks into her teaching for four years, sees the students thrive.

For some, it's a self-esteem boost as they care for the ducks. For others, who struggle academically, she sees those students eager to come to class and wanting to stay late.

For Ashton, the lesson was in aesthetics. When asked what he learned, he said, “Ducks are cute.”

“You gotta give a better answer than that,” classmate Cole LaCamera said. They laughed.

“The eggs are really complex,” Ashton added. “There's a lot of parts to them that contribute to making them bigger.”

Lessons also included duck care, specifically forming a “collar” with the hands to hold them properly.

“Mrs. Whitaker taught us, with one of her fake stuffed animal ducks, how to carry them,” Abby Vaites said.

Her table's duckling was Dawn. Both Dawn and Dusk have similar brown and yellow feathers. The other ducklings were Bandit (named for mask-like facial markings), Nugget (the sole yellow one), and Pip. (“Pips” are the cracks in the eggs that form before they hatch.) The students suggested multiple names based on the ducklings' unique traits and later voted on the suggested names.

This year, high school engineering students designed an outdoor pen where the ducklings sleep at night. They also created a small water slide for when the ducklings learn to swim. Other new innovations include a live video stream accessible via the school district's website.

The ducks will return to the farm at the school year's end. Whitaker and Tracy Nardina, who now teaches eighth grade, got the idea for the program after attending the Washington County Fair, where ducks were an exhibit.

Nardina wrote a successful grant application, and it's been an addition to the biology unit ever since.

Christopher Maggio is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

