Chartiers Valley's 'Sweeney Todd' lands 3 Gene Kelly nods
Updated 1 hour ago
Chartiers Valley High School's “Sweeney Todd” production received three Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater nominations, the Pittsburgh CLO announced May 10.
Senior Devin Moore, who won the Gene Kelly award for Best Actor last year, is nominated again this year for Best Actor for his portrayal of lead character Sweeney Todd.
Jenna Wood received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Beggar Woman.
Samuel Kagle is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Beadle Bamford.
As a best actor nominee, Moore will compete to represent the Gene Kelly Awards at the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City on June 26.
The Gene Kelly Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at the Benedum Center.
Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.