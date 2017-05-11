Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Chartiers Valley's 'Sweeney Todd' lands 3 Gene Kelly nods
Bobby Cherry | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Devin Moore as Sweeney Todd performs in a scene during a rehearsal for Chartiers Valley High School's production of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' at the school Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jenna Wood and Nick Kletzli perform in a scene together as a beggar woman and Anthony Hope, respectively, during a rehearsal for Chartiers Valley High School's production of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' at the school Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sam Kagle as Beadle (front) and members of the ensemble perform in a scene together during a rehearsal for Chartiers Valley High School's production of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' at the school Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Devin Moore as Sweeney Todd (front) and Nick Kletzli as Anthony Hope perform in a scene together during a rehearsal for Chartiers Valley High School's production of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' at the school Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Chartiers Valley High School's “Sweeney Todd” production received three Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater nominations, the Pittsburgh CLO announced May 10.

Senior Devin Moore, who won the Gene Kelly award for Best Actor last year, is nominated again this year for Best Actor for his portrayal of lead character Sweeney Todd.

Jenna Wood received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Beggar Woman.

Samuel Kagle is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Beadle Bamford.

As a best actor nominee, Moore will compete to represent the Gene Kelly Awards at the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City on June 26.

The Gene Kelly Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at the Benedum Center.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

