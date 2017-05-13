South Fayette approves rezoning request for planned grocery store

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What started out as a controversial project took a step forward with little more than a whimper.

South Fayette Commissioners approved rezoning 6.6 acres from business to commercial, enabling developers Burns & Scalo the opportunity to begin planning for a grocery store.

Two residents of nearby Freedom Drive South attended the commissioners meeting on May 10. Several residents attended previous meetings to voice displeasure with a proposed grocery store so close to their neighborhood.

The rezoning was approved with 2-1 vote. Commissioners Raymond Pitetti and Gwen Rodi voted in favor of the rezoning while Jessica Cardillo was opposed. Joseph Horowitz and Lisa Malosh were absent.

The rezoned property is at the southeast corner of Bursca Drive and Washington Pike, at the entrance to Bursca Business Park.

Gary and Doreen Fromholzer were the only residents of Freedom Drive South. Gary Fromholzer told commissioners he hopes they will look after the best interests of the Freedom Drive South residents when the project begins.

“All we ask is that you hold Mr. Scalo responsible for the promises he makes,” he said.

James Scalo, president of Burns & Scalo, previously told the residents and commissioners he also has been approached to build a seven-story hotel on the property, a project that would conform with the business zoning, but was less palatable to the residents.

Scalo said he preferred to see a supermarket at the spot. It is unknown what grocery store could be built there.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.