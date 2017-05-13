Scott church parishioner helps Haitian students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Melissa Lloyd, who attends Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Scott, founded Upper St. Clair High School's NPH Club in 2014.

NPH stands for Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (our little brothers and sisters) which are a string of homes in Central America that give children a stable home up to and through high school graduation. This is an alternative to putting these particular children up for adoption.

When she was at Deer Valley YMCA family camp in 2013, Melissa met a camp counselor who had grown up in an NPH home in Haiti. Intrigued, she returned to high school, eager to start a club that would raise funds for these NPH homes. She found a teacher who would sponsor her, got the club approved by student council, and proceeded to recruit fellow students as members.

Additionally, Melissa, who is finishing the 11th grade at Upper St. Clair, continues to personally sponsor a child named Katya who lives at the NPH home in El Salvador.

In February, the club sponsored its first spaghetti dinner fundraiser. They have held a bracelet sale to raise money for a soccer field at the NPH home in the Dominican Republic. They have also held a fundraiser at BJ's Brewhouse, sold hot chocolate during the high school's international education week and, for the third year in a row, will participate in the township's community day, being held this year on May 20. They also participated in the school's mini-THON.

Around 50 students are members of the club, which is thought to be the only one of its kind in the local area.

“Nearly 18,000 children have lived at one point in an NPH home,” Melissa said. “The money we raise goes to feed, house, and clothe these children and, at times, get them a treat like a trip to the movies or a small toy.”

Donations may be made at nphusa.org.

In business news

• Pittsburgh Music Academy has relocated from 1100 Washington Ave., Scott, to 1146 Greentree Road (inside Wallace Memorial Presbyterian Church), Green Tree. Call 412-429-2122 about their summer private and group lessons and fall registration.

• Mt. Lebanon Chiropractic has relocated to 1910 Cochran Road., Manor Oak 2, Suite 335, Green Tree. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 12 Tuesday and Thursday. Call 412-561-4447 for an appointment or visit mtlebanonchiropractic.com.

• Victorian Finance has relocated from 212 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, to 2570 Boyce Plaza Road, Upper St. Clair. Call 412-854-4500 for information.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.