Carnegie man turns 89

Pat Cooney of Carnegie will turn 89 on May 21. He is the husband of Jeanie Cooney for 63 years, the father of Joyce Heinrich of Bridgeville, Donna Heinrich (Bob) of Carnegie and Patty Stevens (Steve) of St. Louis. Pat and Jeanie have nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

• Bill Riddle of Collier Avenue in Carnegie will celebrate his 87th birthday on May 19. Bill is the husband of Josie.

• Katie (Dunmyer) and David Zinski of Green Tree will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary May 21. They are parents of one daughter, Evie.

• Chloe Elizabeth Allen of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate her sixth birthday May 19. She is the daughter of Mike and Lori Allen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Linda Allen of Scott, and maternal grandmother is Judy Wise of Carnegie.

• Happy 45th wedding anniversary to Esther (Maust) and Bob Chapman of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrate May 20. They are the parents of Nicole and Butch (Kellie) and also have one grandson, Bobby.

• Happy 11th birthday to Nathan Collavo on May 18. Nathan attends St. Margaret's, where he is in the fifth grade. He is the son of Danielle Collavo of Carnegie.

• Birthday greetings are sent to Marilyn Gearhart Townsend of Collier, who celebrates her special day on May 21 with husband (Pete), and son Neil. Marilyn is a retired Carlynton School District teacher.

• Happy 12th wedding anniversary to Melissa (Snyder) and Dennis Lawrence of Collier, who celebrate May 21. They are the parents of two sons, Dylan Thomas and Devin Michael.

• Happy 34th wedding anniversary to Colleen and Rich Head of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrate May 21. Colleen and Rich are the parents of three children, David (Jillian), Kim and Jamie. Colleen also celebrates her birthday May 20.

• Happy birthday to Brian K. Cummings of Collier, who celebrates May 24. Brian is the husband of Karen (Hughes) Cummings and son of Marianne and Terry Cummings of Fort Pitt. Brian and Karen are the parents of Brian and Jenna.

• Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Ashley (Heidenreich) and Brandon Bogdon of Collier, who celebrate May 22. Ashley and Brandon are the parents of daughter Mila and son Blake, and Brandon also is dad to son Ashton.

• Birthdays this week include David Schwartzmiller, John Shimatzki, Karen Pajak, Pat Zinger, Susan Bryan Davis, Msgr. Ronald Popivchak, Marge Krieger and Andy Skvarca.

