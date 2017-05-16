Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Primary results: Bridgeville, Carnegie, Heidelberg area municipal races
Bobby Cherry | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:39 p.m.

Here is a look at primary results from contested municipal races across the Bridgeville and Carnegie areas and the Crafton district justice race, according to Allegheny County Elections. Vote counts are unofficial.

Magisterial district judge (Crafton)

Democratic — vote for one

Jack Kobistek: 1172

Mark Bassano: 66

John Morris: 310

Christopher J. Bogats, Sr.: 105

James Bragano: 37

Michelle Weaver: 118

Fred Amendola: 347

Republican — vote for one

Christopher J. Bogats, Sr.: 79

Michelle Weaver: 43

Fred Amendola: 199

Jack Kobistek: 498

James Bragano: 17

John Morris: 74

Bridgeville mayor

Democratic — vote for one

Betty L. Copeland: 165

Vincent A. Talarico: 101

Republican (not contested) — vote for one

Pasquale B. DeBlasio: 135

Carnegie mayor

Democratic — vote for one

Stacie L. Riley: 666

Amanda M. Kolle-Conner: 109

Republican — vote for one

Write-in: 101

Heidelberg Council

Democratic — vote for three

Joseph Wissel, Jr.: 77

Sharon Wicobroda: 78

Ricky L. Jordan: 56

Carrie Nolan: 58

Edward M. White: 70

Richard A. Pattinato: 66

Republican — vote for three

John G. Duda: 41

Will Zatolochenko, Sr.: 26

Write-in: 105

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

