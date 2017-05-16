Primary results: Bridgeville, Carnegie, Heidelberg area municipal races
Updated 4 minutes ago
Here is a look at primary results from contested municipal races across the Bridgeville and Carnegie areas and the Crafton district justice race, according to Allegheny County Elections. Vote counts are unofficial.
Check back for updates.
Magisterial district judge (Crafton)
Democratic — vote for one
Jack Kobistek: 1172
Mark Bassano: 66
John Morris: 310
Christopher J. Bogats, Sr.: 105
James Bragano: 37
Michelle Weaver: 118
Fred Amendola: 347
Republican — vote for one
Christopher J. Bogats, Sr.: 79
Michelle Weaver: 43
Fred Amendola: 199
Jack Kobistek: 498
James Bragano: 17
John Morris: 74
Bridgeville mayor
Democratic — vote for one
Betty L. Copeland: 165
Vincent A. Talarico: 101
Republican (not contested) — vote for one
Pasquale B. DeBlasio: 135
Carnegie mayor
Democratic — vote for one
Stacie L. Riley: 666
Amanda M. Kolle-Conner: 109
Republican — vote for one
Write-in: 101
Heidelberg Council
Democratic — vote for three
Joseph Wissel, Jr.: 77
Sharon Wicobroda: 78
Ricky L. Jordan: 56
Carrie Nolan: 58
Edward M. White: 70
Richard A. Pattinato: 66
Republican — vote for three
John G. Duda: 41
Will Zatolochenko, Sr.: 26
Write-in: 105
Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.