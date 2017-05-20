Taking a look at Bridgeville High School's early years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society's “Second Tuesday” workshop this month focused on the early years of Bridgeville High School.

The program was the first of a series dealing with the history of the school, which graduated its final class in 1960.

We reviewed existing knowledge about the early Bridgeville area school buildings, culminating in the two-story brownstone built on Washington Avenue in 1905 and enlarged in 1910.

A 1908 photograph showed what is said to be the first Bridgeville High School graduating class. There are five students and their teacher, Mr. Allen W. Kelly. The students were Mary Melvin, Grace Lesnett, Mary Jones, Leith Baird, and Edna Fryer.

The Class of 1909 boasted 12 graduates, including Raymond Lutz. He became a dentist and practiced for many years in Bridgeville.

The BHS Class of 1910 comprised eight students, including Abigail and Sarah Lesnett. This was Joseph Ferree's first year teaching in Bridgeville.

In 1911 the high school added a third year. Seven students elected to graduate in 1911; the other four stayed the third year and were the class of 1912.

The 1913 class was small, consisting of three students. A photograph of the faculty for the entire school for that year includes Mary Jones; Ms. Hewitt; Joseph Ferree; Romaine Russell; Cecelia Sullivan; Ida Porter; Lucy Jeol; Hannah Hockenberry, a lady identified as “Cronemeyer”; Miss Retta Jones; Elizabeth Dinsmore; Mr. McAnlis; and Nell Roach.

The Class of '14 made up for the previous year's small class, boasting 12 graduates, including two who married each other — Hobart Chivers and Lorraine Silhol.

Nine students graduated in 1915. Included was Estella Paul, who became a bank teller in Bridgeville.

The final class we covered in this first workshop was 1916. Included in it was Clara Weise, the daughter of coal mining magnate Edmund Weise and his wife Alma. She married T. Walter Jones, Class of 1918.

The next workshop will be at the Bridgeville Area Historical Society, 441 Station St., Bridgeville, at 7 p.m. June 13.

We hope to cover all classes between 1916 and 1926 in that workshop.

I have a great deal of information to share about Bridgeville High School, so anyone interested should contact me about learning more.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.