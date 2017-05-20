Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette grad helps train service dogs

Charlotte Smith | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
submitted
Carly Jessloski is pictured with a service dog she is training.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Carly Jessloski graduated from South Fayette High School in 2013 and has been attending Penn State University as a pre-veterinary and biomedical health major.

She also has been volunteering for Susquehanna Service Dogs and spending her summers working with veterinarians.

She first became interested in service dogs after hearing a presentation on them at school. She then became certified as a puppy sitter and pursued the necessary training to become a trainer.

This entailed attending classes at Susquehanna's Harrisburg facility to learn about training methods.

Then she waited for a call to let her know a puppy was available.

Jessloski must teach the dog a list of basic commands to prepare it for advanced behaviors and also expose the animal to many stimuli situations.

The first dog she trained was SSD Queso, who is now in advanced training and doing very well.

Jessloski is currently training another service pup called SSD Kerria, who is only 16 weeks old with much to learn.

Susquehanna trains and provides service dogs and hearing dogs to assist children and adults to become more independent.

The service dogs are trained to perform specific tasks such as opening and closing doors, assisting a child at school, aiding balance pulling a wheelchair, and more. Hearing dogs are trained to respond to different sounds such as knocks, telephone rings and a person's name.

Founded in 1993, the organization has placed more than 240 service dogs. Typically, they have 100 puppies in training and place about 15 a year. They are a program of Keystone Human Services and an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International. Around 190 people volunteer for the group throughout Pennsylvania.

Training takes 15 to 18 months, including classes, taking car rides, walking in populated places, exercising, housebreaking, exhibiting good social behavior, and learning basic obedience skills. A fully trained service dog is valued at $30,000.

Universities working with Susquehanna include Dickinson, Penn State and Shippensburg. Students gain responsibility, leadership and time management skills while training the service dogs.

Once the dogs report to advanced training, the staff decides which tasks they are best at and assign them to a partner, with whom they practice specific behaviors to prepare them for their new owners. Once the training is complete and the dog is actively helping its new partner, Jessloski will attend a brunch where she will get to meet with the person face to face.

For more information, visit www.keystone​humanservices.org/susquehanna-service-dogs.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.