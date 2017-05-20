South Fayette grad helps train service dogs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carly Jessloski graduated from South Fayette High School in 2013 and has been attending Penn State University as a pre-veterinary and biomedical health major.

She also has been volunteering for Susquehanna Service Dogs and spending her summers working with veterinarians.

She first became interested in service dogs after hearing a presentation on them at school. She then became certified as a puppy sitter and pursued the necessary training to become a trainer.

This entailed attending classes at Susquehanna's Harrisburg facility to learn about training methods.

Then she waited for a call to let her know a puppy was available.

Jessloski must teach the dog a list of basic commands to prepare it for advanced behaviors and also expose the animal to many stimuli situations.

The first dog she trained was SSD Queso, who is now in advanced training and doing very well.

Jessloski is currently training another service pup called SSD Kerria, who is only 16 weeks old with much to learn.

Susquehanna trains and provides service dogs and hearing dogs to assist children and adults to become more independent.

The service dogs are trained to perform specific tasks such as opening and closing doors, assisting a child at school, aiding balance pulling a wheelchair, and more. Hearing dogs are trained to respond to different sounds such as knocks, telephone rings and a person's name.

Founded in 1993, the organization has placed more than 240 service dogs. Typically, they have 100 puppies in training and place about 15 a year. They are a program of Keystone Human Services and an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International. Around 190 people volunteer for the group throughout Pennsylvania.

Training takes 15 to 18 months, including classes, taking car rides, walking in populated places, exercising, housebreaking, exhibiting good social behavior, and learning basic obedience skills. A fully trained service dog is valued at $30,000.

Universities working with Susquehanna include Dickinson, Penn State and Shippensburg. Students gain responsibility, leadership and time management skills while training the service dogs.

Once the dogs report to advanced training, the staff decides which tasks they are best at and assign them to a partner, with whom they practice specific behaviors to prepare them for their new owners. Once the training is complete and the dog is actively helping its new partner, Jessloski will attend a brunch where she will get to meet with the person face to face.

For more information, visit www.keystone​humanservices.org/susquehanna-service-dogs.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.