Kennedy couple celebrates 70 years

Albert and Eleanor Palermo of Kennedy celebrated 70 years of marriage on May 19. They are the parents of Ken (Margaret) Palermo and Cheryl (Greg) Pealer, formerly of Carnegie. Albert and Eleanor also have four grandchildren, Kelly (Todd) Luke, Michael (Shannon) Palermo, Tara (Wayne) Davin and Jennifer Pealer. They have seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Emma, Eliana, Brayden, Bryce, Kenna and Lilly.

• Congratulations to Kaitlin Cantley who graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in integrated marketing. She is the daughter of Kathleen and Hush Cantley of Carnegie.

• Happy birthday to Dallas (Trombetta) Milliner of Carnegie who celebrates May 31 with her husband Jonathan and kids Austin and Eve.

• Wendie and Dan LaGamba of Scott will celebrate 14 years of marriage May 31. They have three children, Mallorie, Adaleena and Tyler.

• Happy eighth birthday to Zoey Harrist who celebrates May 31. Zoey is the daughter of Mindy and Dan Harrist of Carnegie.

• Charlie Ross LeRoy celebrates his fourth birthday May 31. He is the son of Aaron and Heidi LeRoy of Mt. Lebanon, grandson of Deborah Simmons of Bethel Park, and Keith LeRoy of Scott, and great grandson of Virginia LeRoy, also of Scott.

• Linda Dechek Hartman of Fort Pitt will celebrate her birthday May 26. Linda has been a lifelong resident of Collier. She is a former Bethel Park School District art and gym teacher.

• Happy birthday to David Schwartzmiller who celebrated May 19. David celebrated his birthday with his wife, two cats, family and friends.

• Carol and Jim Nightengale of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary on May 28. They are the parents of Neil (Meghan) and Joyce and have two grandchildren, Haley and Dillon.

• Happy 26th birthday to Stephanie Dwinga who celebrated May 23, and to her brother, Lee Dwinga who celebrated his 29th birthday on May 22. They are the children of Patty (Mauti) and Leon Dwinga of Collier.

• Happy birthday to Lenny Iorio who celebrates May 25 with his wife Dawn, daughter Alaina and son Tony, family and friends. Lenny is the son of Cathy and Len Iorio of Scott.

• Happy 92nd birthday wishes are sent to Marge Krieger of Asbury Heights, formerly of the Washington Garden Apartments in Carnegie, who celebrated May 22.

• Birthdays this week include Bradley McKaskle, Mateo Leach, Candace Lynch-Lieder, Dottie Wagner, Luella Brazier, Marilena Apicella Moorby, Doug Pierce, Amy McCabe, Michael Sherba, Brad Wisniewski, Jillian Lukac, Debbie Schuck, Anne Wightman, Lizann Hilty, Joni Flanagan, and Amy Schneiderlochner.

