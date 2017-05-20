South Fayette, Carnegie among municipalities to earn sustainability certification

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette Township and Carnegie Borough officials say a sustainability certification process could be a way to further improve their communities.

Each municipality recently was recognized for a variety of accomplishments by Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification, a project of Sustainable Pittsburgh with the Pennsylvania Municipal League.

South Fayette achieved gold status while Carnegie achieved bronze.

Municipalities taking part are judged on 131 policies and resources including design and land use, energy efficiency, health, mitigating blight and waste reduction.

“The underlying idea is those are the areas that make a prosperous community,” said Andrea Iglar, South Fayette community development director.

Iglar said the survey questions and ultimate results also let municipal staff see what areas can be improved.

Carnegie Borough manager Steve Beuter echoed that sentiment.

This is the first year Carnegie was included in the certification. Beuter said the borough will use the assessment as a tool to go beyond the basic needs of the borough.

Scott Township also was certified gold. The closest municipalities to achieve platinum — the highest certification — are Millvale, Pittsburgh, Ross Township in Allegheny County, and Cranberry Township in Butler County. Collier and Heidelberg are certified as silver, according to the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification website. Bridgeville is listed as a “pledged municipality,” which means borough leaders have started the process.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.