Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette, Carnegie among municipalities to earn sustainability certification

Eric Eisert | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

South Fayette Township and Carnegie Borough officials say a sustainability certification process could be a way to further improve their communities.

Each municipality recently was recognized for a variety of accomplishments by Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification, a project of Sustainable Pittsburgh with the Pennsylvania Municipal League.

South Fayette achieved gold status while Carnegie achieved bronze.

Municipalities taking part are judged on 131 policies and resources including design and land use, energy efficiency, health, mitigating blight and waste reduction.

“The underlying idea is those are the areas that make a prosperous community,” said Andrea Iglar, South Fayette community development director.

Iglar said the survey questions and ultimate results also let municipal staff see what areas can be improved.

Carnegie Borough manager Steve Beuter echoed that sentiment.

This is the first year Carnegie was included in the certification. Beuter said the borough will use the assessment as a tool to go beyond the basic needs of the borough.

Scott Township also was certified gold. The closest municipalities to achieve platinum — the highest certification — are Millvale, Pittsburgh, Ross Township in Allegheny County, and Cranberry Township in Butler County. Collier and Heidelberg are certified as silver, according to the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification website. Bridgeville is listed as a “pledged municipality,” which means borough leaders have started the process.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.