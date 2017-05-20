Dems pick Riley for Carnegie mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie is one step closer to possibly electing the borough's first female mayor after Stacie Riley received the Democratic nomination for the November general election, according to unofficial results from Allegheny County.

Riley, 35, defeated Amanda Kolle-Conner, 38, for the Democratic ticket.

Riley received 676 votes to Kolle-Conner's 112.

There were 102 Republican write-in votes.

The elections division's returns board was sworn in May 19, so validating write-in votes likely will continue through next week, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said last week.

On potentially being Carnegie's first female mayor, Riley said: “Honestly when I was inspired to run I wasn't really thinking about how it could be a historic event,” she said. “I love Carnegie, and I just wanted to serve it.”

Riley said she was “overwhelmed by the amount of support we received.”

Heidelberg Council

Current council President Carrie Nolan will not be on November's ballot for Heidelberg Council, according to unofficial results.

Nolan, 41, received 58 votes and placed fifth on the Democratic ticket. The top three vote-getters will appear on the November ballot.

Sharon Wicobroda (78 votes), Joseph Wissel Jr. (77 votes), and Edward M. White (70 votes) received the Democratic nomination.

They likely will be joined by Republicans John G. Duda (41 votes) and Will Zatolochenko (26 votes) in the November election for three seats. There are 105 write-in votes on the Republican ticket.

District judge

Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek appears to have easily defeated six opponents on both the Democratic and Republican tickets for the November election for district judge, according to unofficial results from the county.

The position came open following the retirement of longtime magistrate Dennis Joyce.

The district court covers Carnegie, Crafton, Ingram, Pennsbury Village, Rosslyn Farms and Thornburg.

The 2017 salary for a district judge is $89,438. The position has a six-year term.

Kobistek, 54, said being the mayor of Carnegie has given him good experience for being a district judge.

“I think that for the last decade or so, I've been on the front lines dealing with many of the issues a district justice has to handle at the community level,” he said.

Kobistek said he is familiar with issues related to absentee landlords, problem tenants and vacant properties.

Also, he said, he has experience working in schools on programs for students and parents.

Bridgeville mayor

Betty L. Copeland, 83, will face incumbent Bridgeville Mayor Pasquale DeBlasio in the November election, according to unofficial results. Copeland will be on the Democratic ballot.

She defeated Vincent A. Talarico, who received 101 votes in the Democratic race.

DeBlasio, who had no opponent, will appear on the Republican ballot in November.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib. Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.