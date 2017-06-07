Pittsburgh eateries showcase their 'Ginormous' dishes on Food Network show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When producers from Food Network's “Ginormous Food” contacted Bakn owners Susan McMahon and Chef Randy Tozzie about appearing on the show, they were ecstatic.

“We picked Bakn because we love Randy's story,” said Josh Denny, host of “ Ginormous Food ,” of Tozzie, who worked in sales for Guinness USA and others in the beverage industry until 2003 when he pursued a culinary career. He then worked at the Duquesne Club and Giant Eagle Market District before opening Bakn in Carnegie in 2015. “He worked in a completely different industry before following his passion and getting into food and that's a cool story for someone who loves food and wonders if they could do the same.”

The Carnegie restaurant will be among three Pittsburgh area eateries featured during “Ginormous Food” on Food Network at 8 p.m. June 16.

The episode also will feature Downtown's Emporio: A Meatball Joint and its gut-busting sandwich, The Six Pack — a full loaf of ciabatta packed with half a dozen huge meatballs — and an oversized version of the classic Primanti's Pitts-Burger sandwich.

“Pittsburgh is such a great food city and we really wanted to showcase some of the newer restaurants as well as a classic,” Denny said. “The hardest part was narrowing it down to just three to feature.”

After receiving the call, Tozzie got to work on one ginormous dish.

“Our Bakn ‘Cake Tacos are already a big portion on their own, so making them into one ginormous dish made sense,” Tozzie said of the bacon-stuffed pancakes.

What he created turned into the “Bakn Quake” — an 18-inch buttermilk pancake with one pound of crumbled applewood smoked bacon in the pancake batter. It's folded like a taco and stuffed with another pound of applewood bacon and one pound of peppered bacon strips, a dozen sunny side up eggs, and a pound of cheddar cheese. It's topped with honey cider dressed arugula and bourbon maple syrup.

“When I showed up, I had no idea what Tozzie was making and I freaked out when he made a pancake into a taco,” Denny said. “He's a guy who knows his bacon and the flavors that compliment it.”

Though the Bakn Quake was made just for the show, the Bakn ‘Cake Tacos always are on the menu. They are smaller versions of the Bakn Quake and are served three per order.

To celebrate the appearance on the show, Bakn will be holding a viewing party with food and drink specials from 7 to 9 p.m. the night the show premieres.

“We invite everyone that has supported us over the past year and a half to come down and join us,” Tozzie said.

At Emporio on Penn Avenue in the Cultural District, corporate chef Donnie Amman said he had a great time filming for the show.

“It was an amazing all-day event and an unforgettable experience,” he said. “We pushed our balls to the limit for our ‘Ginormous' dish and we can't wait to see the episode air.

“Our buffalo chicken balls are something unique to us that have really taken off,” said Amman. “They have been a smash hit since we've introduced them as a happy hour special — no bones about it.”

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.