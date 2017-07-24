Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Our Lady of Grace in Scott celebrates 70 years

Charlotte Smith | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Parish in Scott was founded on June 7, 1947.

It dedicated the original church in 1950 and the current church in 1963. Members celebrated its 70 years last month with a special liturgy and reception.

The Rev. Richard A. Infante, pastor for the last 13 years, also celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

The school originally housed grades 1 to 4 in 1954, then expanded two years later with classrooms for grades 5 to 8.

The school currently offers a curriculum for age 3 through the eighth grade.

The parish has many active organizations, including a religious education program, food pantry, women's guild, mission support of Light of Life, Angel's Closet, Rachael's Vineyard and other Catholic Charities programs, St. Vincent de Paul Society, sports teams, community outreach, a vibrant music program, and more.

Its annual parish festival will be held on the grounds at 310 Kane Blvd. from Aug. 14 to 19. Masses are 8, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday with Saturday vigil at 6 p.m. Call 412-279-7070 or visit olgscott.org for more information.

Carnegie Stage celebrates 5 years

Off the Wall Productions, originally founded in Washington, Pa., in 2007 by Hans and Virginia Wall Gruenert, purchased the studio at 25 W. Main St., Carnegie in 2012 and called it Off the Wall Theater. It showcases live plays, new works, dance, music and comedy in an intimate, 96-seat setting.

In 2015, Off the Wall renamed the facility Carnegie Stage and created the nonprofit Off the Wall Charitable Trust.

Last month, it held a playwriting workshop, musical improvisation classes, Firewall Dance Theatre Junior Summer Dance Intensive, and a summer chamber wind ensemble.

From Aug. 14 to 19 the group will hold an acting camp for kids 12 to 17 years old. For information and a list of upcoming fall performances, call 724-873-3576 or visit carnegiestage.com.

More new stores open

• PetValu has opened at 1948 Greentree Road, Green Tree (next to Panera Bread and Marshalls). Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the store sells products, food, accessories, toys and treats for dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, fish and small pets. It also has a self-serve pet washing center. Call 412-892-9915 for details.

• Computers Pgh Inc. of South Fayette has a new website — computerspgh.com — that explains all its services, including in-home repair. Call 412-708-3231 for details.

• The Allegheny County police administrative offices is moving to the 40,000-square foot Building 10 at Parkway Center, Green Tree. The accounting firm H2R CPA is also relocating from the Koppers Building, downtown Pittsburgh, into Parkway Center.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Emiliano Hernandez Siding, 1429 Poplar St., No. 6, Green Tree (construction and siding installation)

• Lady and Gent LLC, 337 Glenn Ave., Carnegie (website building, creation)

• VES Land LLC, 606 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (manage oil or gas assets).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.