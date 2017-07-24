Our Lady of Grace in Scott celebrates 70 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Parish in Scott was founded on June 7, 1947.

It dedicated the original church in 1950 and the current church in 1963. Members celebrated its 70 years last month with a special liturgy and reception.

The Rev. Richard A. Infante, pastor for the last 13 years, also celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

The school originally housed grades 1 to 4 in 1954, then expanded two years later with classrooms for grades 5 to 8.

The school currently offers a curriculum for age 3 through the eighth grade.

The parish has many active organizations, including a religious education program, food pantry, women's guild, mission support of Light of Life, Angel's Closet, Rachael's Vineyard and other Catholic Charities programs, St. Vincent de Paul Society, sports teams, community outreach, a vibrant music program, and more.

Its annual parish festival will be held on the grounds at 310 Kane Blvd. from Aug. 14 to 19. Masses are 8, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday with Saturday vigil at 6 p.m. Call 412-279-7070 or visit olgscott.org for more information.

Carnegie Stage celebrates 5 years

Off the Wall Productions, originally founded in Washington, Pa., in 2007 by Hans and Virginia Wall Gruenert, purchased the studio at 25 W. Main St., Carnegie in 2012 and called it Off the Wall Theater. It showcases live plays, new works, dance, music and comedy in an intimate, 96-seat setting.

In 2015, Off the Wall renamed the facility Carnegie Stage and created the nonprofit Off the Wall Charitable Trust.

Last month, it held a playwriting workshop, musical improvisation classes, Firewall Dance Theatre Junior Summer Dance Intensive, and a summer chamber wind ensemble.

From Aug. 14 to 19 the group will hold an acting camp for kids 12 to 17 years old. For information and a list of upcoming fall performances, call 724-873-3576 or visit carnegiestage.com.

More new stores open

• PetValu has opened at 1948 Greentree Road, Green Tree (next to Panera Bread and Marshalls). Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the store sells products, food, accessories, toys and treats for dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, fish and small pets. It also has a self-serve pet washing center. Call 412-892-9915 for details.

• Computers Pgh Inc. of South Fayette has a new website — computerspgh.com — that explains all its services, including in-home repair. Call 412-708-3231 for details.

• The Allegheny County police administrative offices is moving to the 40,000-square foot Building 10 at Parkway Center, Green Tree. The accounting firm H2R CPA is also relocating from the Koppers Building, downtown Pittsburgh, into Parkway Center.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Emiliano Hernandez Siding, 1429 Poplar St., No. 6, Green Tree (construction and siding installation)

• Lady and Gent LLC, 337 Glenn Ave., Carnegie (website building, creation)

• VES Land LLC, 606 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (manage oil or gas assets).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.