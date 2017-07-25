Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette ranks as one of Pennsylvania's best schools for athletes

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Amanda Oliver competes in the AAA girls 200-meter dash preliminaries during the WPIAL Track & Field Championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Baldwin High School.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Sam Snodgrass competes in the AAA boys 1600-meter run during the WPIAL Track & Field Championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Baldwin High School.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Charters Valley's Bailey Donofrio tries to block a shot by South Fayette's Courtney Young during a game Monday, April 17, 2017, at Charters Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Morgan Cook (14) eyes the ball as Charters Valley's Rachel Rohe tries to defend during a game Monday, April 17, 2017, at Charters Valley.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Central Valley's Danny Santia is hit hard after a 7-yard gain by South Fayette's Geavonie Love on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, at South Fayette Stadium.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Dan trim bur takes a Saxton pass and picks up a first down against Central Valley during the WPIAL Week Zero matchup at South Fayette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The Lions won the game, 28-17.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
The South Fayette High School student section get the energy ramped up for the WPIAL Week Zero football game against Central Valley High School on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.

South Fayette High School ranked among the state's 20 best high schools for athletes, according to ranking and review site Niche.com.

South Fayette came in at the 19th spot, according to the Shadyside-based site that compiles the rankings .

North Allegheny ranked first with Lower Merion, in Montgomery and Delaware counties, ranking second.

Other local schools making the list include Bethel Park (9th), Quaker Valley (10th), New Castle (11th) and Beaver Area (20th).

The website compiles rankings for places to live, K-12 schools and colleges.

Read more about Niche.com's methodology for rankings .

