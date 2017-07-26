Pittsburgh Bottleshop in Collier preps for brewery opening

The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe will celebrate its brewery opening Aug. 4-6 with tours and other events. The bottleshop is located at 1597 Washington Pike, Collier.

In the spring, the owner of Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe owner in Collier announced it was adding a microbrewery to the business, and the new house-brewed beers are set to debut with a grand kickoff celebration Aug. 4-6.

"It's been a lot of 14-hour days during the initial brewing process and now we're focused on testing quality every day and cleaning," says manager Erik Grieco. "Ninety percent of brewing is cleaning."

Opening weekend will offer patrons tours of the brewery and additional events.

Owner Mark Davis and Grieco are familiar with brewing. Davis has had a two-decade career in brewing, working professionally with Samuel Adams, Iron City, and IC Light, while Grieco has been a home brewer for years and took to the challenge of producing craft beers at a large scale.

Adding a microbrewery was something Davis wanted to do since the Bottleshop opened 13 years ago.

The duo has produced three beers that will be showcased at the kickoff weekend: an IPA, double IPA and blond ale. Though the actual names of the beers haven't been decided yet, patrons have the opportunity to submit a name for consideration when visiting the Bottleshop through Aug. 4.

"As one of Pittsburgh's original bottle shops, I'm excited to give their own beers a try," says Bottleshop patron Dan Brettholle of Mt. Lebanon. "It would be very cool to see them team up with another local brewery and produce something as well."

Grieco says he has watched what customers have ordered throughout his 11-year career at the Bottleshop and he sees the demand tends to skew to IPAs. So much so, the Bottleshop keeps about 30 percent of their beer taps filled with IPAs at any given time.

"We're doing a good quality American IPA and double IPA, and we have the blond ale to keep the Miller Lite drinkers happy," Grieco said. "My goal is to make the blond ale the most interesting out there and not be boring at all."

The house brewed beers will be featured in addition to the Bottleshop's existing selection of beers, and tasting flights will be available for patrons to sample all three.

Right now, Davis and Grieco are focusing on perfecting the three beers, but are in the works to collaborate with other local breweries on special beers. Down the line, Grieco is hoping to add a bourbon ale to the menu.

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.