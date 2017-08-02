Carnegie couple welcomes daughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Wolbert family of Carnegie welcomed a daughter on July 18, 2017. Blair Luellyn weighed in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 17 1⁄ 2 inches long. Her parents are Andrew and Lindsey along with big brother Jordin.

• Happy 86th birthday to Walter Sherba of Heidelberg, who celebrates Aug. 7. Walter has been married to Patricia for 59 years. Patricia and Walter are the parents of four daughters, Marianne (William) Downey of Collier, Terri (Tom) Galante of Mt. Lebanon, Joani Flanagan of South Fayette and Jennifer (Craig) Dunn of Collier. They also have seven grandchildren.

• Carmie (Giammatteo) and Clyde Woods of Cubbage Hill will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Aug. 7. They are the parents of four sons, Clyde IV (Meghan), Michael (Samantha), Chad (Natalie) and Chuck. Carmie and Clyde also have nine grandchildren, Hallie, Collin, Will, Dylan, William, Erik, Marina, Gianna and Cianna.

• Georgia Clare Bassler celebrates her second birthday Aug. 7. She is the daughter of Meredith Casey and Kurt Bassler. Grandparents include Judith Casey and the late Dennis Casey and George Bassler and Sharon Voll.

• Sylvia (Czarniecki) and Ted Gazda of Heidelberg will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary Aug. 8. Sylvia and Ted are the parents of three children, Christine Gazda of Ohio, Patti (Rob) Brammer of Ohio and Dan (Dana) Gazda of Texas. They have nine grandchildren.

• Janie Eger celebrates another year Aug. 7. Janie is the daughter of the late Paul and Norma Eger and has one son, Wills.

• JoAnn (Choura) and David McIntosh of Carnegie will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Aug. 5. They are the parents of two daughters, Heather (Jason) Wawrzeniak and Jamie (Jeff) Bourg. JoAnn and David have four grandchildren, Truman, Harper, Kendal and Guerin.

• Meghan and Neil Nightengale of Collier will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary Aug. 7. They are the parents of Haley and Dylan.

• Cynthia (Wilson) and Chad Dougherty of Cubbage Hill will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary Aug. 9. Four-legged members of their family include Abby, Sammy, Eva Sue, Roxie and Toby.

• Happy 27th wedding anniversary to Brenda (Taylor) and Steve Temoff of Carnegie, who celebrate on Aug. 4. They are the proud parents of one daughter, Tonya.

• Tom and Debbie Giles of Crafton celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary Aug. 4. They are a family of six children.

• Marisa and Mark DiBello of Scott will celebrate their 17th anniversary Aug. 4. They are the parents of one son, John Rocco.

• Birthdays this week include Pattie Kormick, Nick Driscoll, Terra Jablonski, Joe Longo, Ann Shimatzki, Barbara Kripp-Chilleo and Max Klein.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.