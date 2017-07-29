Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Avid Collier golfer upgrades Fort Cherry Golf Club

Charlotte Smith | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
submitted
Fort Cherry Golf Club in McDonald, Washington County

John Hart has been an avid golfer since 1972.

The founder of Air Equipment Corp. in South Fayette, which manufactures high pressure air compressors, Hart fueled this love of golf by being a member of Nevillewood Country Club.

But when Fort Cherry Golf Club in McDonald came on the market in 2014, he jumped at the chance to buy it, sealing the deal that May. Located on Fort Cherry Road, the club originally was called the Cherry Hills Golf Course when it opened in 1963.

Hart, of Collier, immediately began making changes. The bar and restaurant were updated in 2015. The outside was completely remodeled, including new siding, paint and a resurfaced parking lot.

The ballroom, which seats 500, was renovated in 2016. The four banquet rooms were renovated, as well as the patio area and private deck, which are available for small-occasion events.

The Fort Cherry Golf Club also has a driving range, practice green, concession stand and motel.

Wedding packages are available. Full catering and bar service is provided for all events hosted at the club. There are daily lunch specials in the restaurant and happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Trivia Nights, golf competitions and social hours are drawing crowds to the “new” public golf course and clubhouse.

The Players Club Program is a rewards plan that offers discounts for nine and 18 holes of golf along with a cart. There are additional discounts for senior citizens and league play. Various day and overnight golf outing packages exist at affordable rates as well.

For more information, call 724-926-4181 or go to fortcherry​golfclub.com.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

