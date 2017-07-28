Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton among 11 Pittsburgh area school chosen for education project involving Google
Bobby Cherry | Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
submitted
Ryan Gevaudan, a teacher at Carlynton Junior-Senior High School, addresses peers at the Summer Institute at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., during the summer of 2017. Gevaudan will serve as the coaching fellow for the project. He previously served as the district’s Classrooms of the Future coach. Carlynton Junior-Senior High School was among 11 Western Pennsylvania schools to join a digital learning effort with Google aimed at improving education equity.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Carlynton Junior-Senior High School is among 11 regional schools to join a digital learning effort involving Google and aimed at improving education equity.

The national Dynamic Learning Project is an effort led by Digital Promise, EdTechTeam and Google.

“The Dynamic Learning Project is a great opportunity for our district to expand its STEAM offerings and promote 21st Century competency and skill sets to our students and faculty, in our ongoing effort to bring rigorous learning experiences to students as we prepare them for the global work and marketplace they will inherit,” Carlynton Superintendent Gary Peiffer said in a release.

Through a grant process, Carlynton Junior-Senior High School was chosen due to its expanding STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, in addition to the district's current technology offerings and leadership, district leaders said.

“It's imperative that teachers are supported as they create new and powerful learning environments so students are prepared for the jobs of the future,” said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promise. “Early research studies point to the positive impact of educator coaching on teacher practices and student achievement. We're thrilled to work with Google and EdTechTeam, to bring the Dynamic Learning Project to Carlynton Junior-Senior High School.”

Carlynton teacher Ryan Gevaudan will serve as the coaching fellow for the project. He previously served as the district's Classrooms of the Future coach.

Gevaudan and high school Principal Michael Loughren visited Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., this summer for a week-long Summer Institute.

Among the 50 schools across the nation to participate include the following schools in the Pittsburgh region: King Pre K-8, Pittsburgh Langley K-8 and Pittsburgh Schiller 6-8 in the Pittsburgh Public School District; Linton Middle School in the Penn Hills School District; Cornell High School; Northgate Middle/High School, Gateway Middle School; Highlands Middle School; Carlynton Junior/Senior High School; Yough Intermediate Middle School; and McGuffey Middle School.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

