Weekend offers last chance to see Stage 62's 'Spamalot'
Updated 1 hour ago
Stage 62 has a quest: to find the grail!
Time is running out to check out Stage 62's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot."
Showtimes are July 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. and July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave, Carnegie.
More than 100 people came to audition for the popular show, Director Becki Toth said in a previous interview with The Signal Item , adding that she thinks it indicates the popularity of the production.
"When I saw 'Spamalot,' I laughed so hard, I thought I was going to need to be resuscitated. It's absurd British humor, and it's absolutely perfect," Toth said.
The Broadway hit show is a spinoff of the "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" film.
The production staff is primarily women, which Toth purposefully did to balance out the largely male cast — with one female lead and a small ensemble, it is atypical of many community theater productions, she said.
"Let's talk about this ridiculously talented cast for a moment," Toth said. "These are professional performers from all over the city, from as far away as Regent Square. They perform here because we offer them as close to a professional experience as we can afford."