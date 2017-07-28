Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Weekend offers last chance to see Stage 62's 'Spamalot'

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 28, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Submitted | Friedman Wagner-Dobler
Rob James (left) and Carl Hunt perform in Stage 62's production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot' at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in July 2017.
Submitted | Friedman Wagner-Dobler
Nick Mitchell (left), Matthew J. Rush, Rob James, Jeremy Spoljarick, Carl Hunt and Chad Elder pose for a photo in costume for Stage 62's production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot' at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in July 2017.
Submitted | Friedman Wagner-Dobler
Stephanie Ottey performs in Stage 62's production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot' at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in July 2017.

Stage 62 has a quest: to find the grail!

Time is running out to check out Stage 62's production of "Monty Python's Spamalot."

Showtimes are July 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. and July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave, Carnegie.

More than 100 people came to audition for the popular show, Director Becki Toth said in a previous interview with The Signal Item , adding that she thinks it indicates the popularity of the production.

"When I saw 'Spamalot,' I laughed so hard, I thought I was going to need to be resuscitated. It's absurd British humor, and it's absolutely perfect," Toth said.

The Broadway hit show is a spinoff of the "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" film.

The production staff is primarily women, which Toth purposefully did to balance out the largely male cast — with one female lead and a small ensemble, it is atypical of many community theater productions, she said.

"Let's talk about this ridiculously talented cast for a moment," Toth said. "These are professional performers from all over the city, from as far away as Regent Square. They perform here because we offer them as close to a professional experience as we can afford."

