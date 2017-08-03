Chartiers Valley superintendent exits for Butler Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley school board members last night accepted the resignation of Brian White as superintendent.

White announced he accepted a position to become superintendent of the Butler Area School District.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as superintendent of the Chartiers Valley School District for the past seven years," White said in a letter posted on the district website. "Through the hard work of faculty, staff and principals, the district has made significant academic programmatic changes that have benefited students.

In addition to the academic changes, the district is engaged in a substantial construction project to meet the needs of today and tomorrow's students. The first phase of this project opens this fall."

School board President Tony Mazzarini said the district "has begun the process to address the selection of an interim superintendent and embark on a robust search process for ultimately identifying the next superintendent."

Mazzarini said the school board "has confidence that [White's resignation] will not stop the momentum that has been created."

In White's letter, he said the "Celebrate CV" video reminds him that it is "the people who truly make Chartiers Valley special."

White joined the district in 2010, according to a biography on the district website. He began his career as a teacher at Pittsburgh Public Schools, where he served eventually served as acting principal at the now former Schenley High School. He then worked at Beaver Area School District where he ultimately served as assignment superintendent before joining Chartiers Valley.