Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Historical society plans old Bridgeville High School discussion

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Submitted
An image of the old Bridgeville High School.

Updated 2 hours ago

Here's a look at some events coming up around the Bridgeville and Carnegie areas:

Bridgeville High School history discussion

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society, 441 Station St., will discuss the history of Bridgeville High School between 1927 through the mid-1930s at its Second Tuesday series event at 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

For more information, visit bridgevillehistory.org or call 412-221-4052.

South Fayette plans Erie area bus trip

South Fayette Parks and Recreation will host a summer bus trip to Erie and southwestern New York.

The trip to Seneca Allegany, Salamanca, N.Y., and Presque Isle Downs near Erie is Aug. 9-10. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 from the South Fayette Senior Center, 515 Millers Run Road. Cost is $125 per person.

For more details or to register, go to southfayettepa.com/recreation or call 412-221-8700.

Golf outing to benefit youth football group

South Fayette Township Youth Football Association will host its annual golf outing Aug. 12 at Hickory Heights Golf Course in South Fayette.

Shotgun start begins at 1 p.m. Starting holes and foursomes will be posted at the course. Participants can register independently or up to four people. Non-foursome applications will be paired prior to event.

Cost is $120 per player and includes a hot dog, chips and drink at the turn, dinner, prizes for first and second places and pin prizes. An auction and 50/50 raffle will be held.

To register, visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/sfyouthfootball.

Introductory pet first aid class offered

Chartiers Custom Pet Cremation will offer a free introductory pet first aid class for pet owners at Bridge­ville Public Library, 505 McMillen St., Bridgeville, at 10 a.m. Aug. 19.

Those interested must register by Aug. 11.

The two-hour class is designed as an introduction for pet owners. Attendees learn about some of the more common situations that might be encountered — such as choking, a demonstration of CPR for cats and different breeds of dogs, heat stroke/heat stress/safety precautions about hot weather, plus disaster preparedness, including what you need to have on hand in case of a disaster.

All classes will help families be prepared for such emergencies.

The certified instructor will bring pet mannequins so please leave pets at home.

To register, contact Deb Chebatoris at 412-220-7800 by Aug. 11.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.