Historical society plans old Bridgeville High School discussion

Here's a look at some events coming up around the Bridgeville and Carnegie areas:

Bridgeville High School history discussion

The Bridgeville Area Historical Society, 441 Station St., will discuss the history of Bridgeville High School between 1927 through the mid-1930s at its Second Tuesday series event at 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

For more information, visit bridgevillehistory.org or call 412-221-4052.

South Fayette plans Erie area bus trip

South Fayette Parks and Recreation will host a summer bus trip to Erie and southwestern New York.

The trip to Seneca Allegany, Salamanca, N.Y., and Presque Isle Downs near Erie is Aug. 9-10. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 from the South Fayette Senior Center, 515 Millers Run Road. Cost is $125 per person.

For more details or to register, go to southfayettepa.com/recreation or call 412-221-8700.

Golf outing to benefit youth football group

South Fayette Township Youth Football Association will host its annual golf outing Aug. 12 at Hickory Heights Golf Course in South Fayette.

Shotgun start begins at 1 p.m. Starting holes and foursomes will be posted at the course. Participants can register independently or up to four people. Non-foursome applications will be paired prior to event.

Cost is $120 per player and includes a hot dog, chips and drink at the turn, dinner, prizes for first and second places and pin prizes. An auction and 50/50 raffle will be held.

To register, visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/sfyouthfootball.

Introductory pet first aid class offered

Chartiers Custom Pet Cremation will offer a free introductory pet first aid class for pet owners at Bridge­ville Public Library, 505 McMillen St., Bridgeville, at 10 a.m. Aug. 19.

Those interested must register by Aug. 11.

The two-hour class is designed as an introduction for pet owners. Attendees learn about some of the more common situations that might be encountered — such as choking, a demonstration of CPR for cats and different breeds of dogs, heat stroke/heat stress/safety precautions about hot weather, plus disaster preparedness, including what you need to have on hand in case of a disaster.

All classes will help families be prepared for such emergencies.

The certified instructor will bring pet mannequins so please leave pets at home.

To register, contact Deb Chebatoris at 412-220-7800 by Aug. 11.