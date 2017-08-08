Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

5-story building planned for Bridgeville

Eric Eisert | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

While it certainly will not be confused with the Willis Tower in Chicago, Bridgeville Borough may get one of its tallest buildings in its business district.

A new five-story, 22,000-square-feet building is planned by Gopal Towers Real Estate for 625 Washington Ave. — at the corner of James Street.

Gopal Towers last week was approved a variance by Bridgeville Zoning Hearing Board allowing them to construct the building without a loading dock.

The project's architect, Heather Knuth, said the building will be used mostly by physicians and other medical services.

Dr. Bhola Roy is the principal in Gopal Towers. A general practitioner in Bridgeville, Roy will move his office to the new building.

Knuth said a loading dock would not be practical because the property is too small.

Christian Deutsch, a representative for the ownership group, said he could not say who the other tenants will be. Deutsch did say while a restaurant was briefly considered, ultimately the building will have no restaurant or retail.

The zoning hearing board passed the motion contingent upon the absence of dining and retail.

Deutsch said much of the design phase of the building is still to be completed, including the façade.

“We want it to look modern, but we want it to fit with Bridgeville,” he said.

The Gopal Towers group will still need to get final site plan approval from borough council.

Deutsch said work on the building will likely not start until spring 2018, with a six to 12-month construction period.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

