Plenty of activities for all ages in Carnegie this week

The Carnegie community can enjoy several more summer events this week before the school year begins.

Teen Night is scheduled for Wednesdays, Aug. 9 and 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carnegie Boys and Girls Club. The facility will be open and available for youths ages 13 to 18. There is no cost and pizza will be served.

Families can enjoy Summerfest at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's annual festival this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 5 to 10 p.m. The church is at 330 Third Ave. Homemade food and festival goodies will be available for purchase. The Mansfield 5 will perform on Friday and Desperado will take the stage on Saturday.

The Carnegie Crawl is schedule for this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. Local businesses will offer fun and discounts during Crawl hours. Only two more Crawls remain after this one.

Harvey WALLbangers will be at Carnegie Stage, 25 West Main St., this Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m.. The group will revisit some of its favorite musical moments from the past three years. From rapping moms to studio outtakes, they combine all of their favorite musical moments into one hilarious show. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, visit carnegiestage.com.

The weekend closes with the Backpack Bash on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, the event will be held at Chartiers Valley Service Center, 225 West Main St. Registration is required as space is limited. The event features free backpacks, haircuts, food and other activities. To register, call 412-276-4757.

